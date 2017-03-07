Malaga hire Michel as their new boss until the end of next season, just two hours after sacking Marcelo Romero.

Malaga have announced the appointment of Michel as the club's new head coach, just two hours after confirming the departure of Marcelo Romero.

Michel, who has been out of work since getting sacked by Marseille last April, has agreed a deal until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Romero, who has been part of the coaching setup at Malaga since 2014, was handed the top job just three months ago but the axe fell after guiding the team to just one win in 10 games.

Michel has work to do as the club currently reside 15th in the La Liga table after winning just six of their 26 league fixtures, but they are seven points clear of relegation.

The 53-year-old, who made over 400 appearances for Real Madrid during his playing career, has coached previously Rayo Vallecano, Getafe, Sevilla, Olympiacos and Marseille.