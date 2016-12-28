Marcelo Romero appointed new Malaga boss

La Liga outfit Malaga appoint Marcelo Romero as their new manager following the departure of Juande Ramos.

A statement from the Spanish club revealed that Ramos had been relieved of his duties at La Rosaleda, despite signing a three-year deal with the La Liga outfit at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

"The manager ceases to be leader of the first team from [Tuesday] after the signing of the agreement between both parties," read a club statement. "Juande Ramos and the club have resolved in an amicable way the contract that brought together both parties - for this season and two more.

"Malaga would like to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him all the best in the future in both his professional and personal life.''

The White and Sky Blues have wasted no time in appointing a replacement, however, with 40-year-old Romero, who joined the coaching staff at Malaga in 2014 and also represented the club as a player, being promoted to first-team boss.

Malaga currently sit 11th in La Liga on 21 points, just two points off eighth-place Eibar.