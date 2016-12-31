Malaga are reportedly keen to appoint Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager at the end of the season.

Slavisa Jokanovic has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Spanish club Malaga.

Earlier this week, the La Liga outfit parted ways with Juande Ramos after he recorded just five wins from his 18 games in charge, while Marcelo Romero - who was on his backroom staff - has been appointed as boss until the end of the season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Malaga have been impressed with Jokanovic's work at Fulham and are keen to talk to the Serbian ahead of a potential switch in the summer.

The former Chelsea midfielder has won just 18 of his 50 matches in charge but he has transformed Fulham into playoff contenders, with the Cottagers currently sitting in eighth place in the Championship table.

Malaga are keen to take advantage of his contract expiring in the summer, but it has been claimed that Fulham have already opened negotiations over a new deal.