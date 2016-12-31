Malaga to make approach for Slavisa Jokanovic?

New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Malaga are reportedly keen to appoint Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:04 UK

Slavisa Jokanovic has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Spanish club Malaga.

Earlier this week, the La Liga outfit parted ways with Juande Ramos after he recorded just five wins from his 18 games in charge, while Marcelo Romero - who was on his backroom staff - has been appointed as boss until the end of the season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Malaga have been impressed with Jokanovic's work at Fulham and are keen to talk to the Serbian ahead of a potential switch in the summer.

The former Chelsea midfielder has won just 18 of his 50 matches in charge but he has transformed Fulham into playoff contenders, with the Cottagers currently sitting in eighth place in the Championship table.

Malaga are keen to take advantage of his contract expiring in the summer, but it has been claimed that Fulham have already opened negotiations over a new deal.

Carlos Kameni celebrates during the La Liga game between Malaga and Real Madrid on February 20, 2016
Read Next:
Marcelo Romero appointed new Malaga boss
>
View our homepages for Slavisa Jokanovic, Juande Ramos, Marcelo Romero, Football
Your Comments
More Fulham News
Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'
 New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Malaga to make approach for Slavisa Jokanovic?
 General view of the Madjeski Stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leicester City at Madejski Stadium on April 14, 2014
Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half time due to fog
Striker keen on return to Derby County?Lucas Piazon hints at Fulham stayLambert: Fulham game "heart-attack material"Jokanovic: 'We have problems to fix'Team News: Fulham unchanged for Wolves trip
McDonald looking forward to Wolves returnPremier League giants 'battle for Fulham starlet'Piazon looking forward to Reading testChampionship trio 'interested in Akpom'Report: Fulham youngster in demand
> Fulham Homepage
More Malaga News
New Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic watches from the stands as his side take on Rotherham on December 29, 2015
Malaga to make approach for Slavisa Jokanovic?
 Carlos Kameni celebrates during the La Liga game between Malaga and Real Madrid on February 20, 2016
Marcelo Romero appointed new Malaga boss
 Juande Ramos head coach of FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk shouts instructions to his players during the Uefa Europa League Group E match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk at Stadio Artemio Franchi on December 12, 2013
Juande Ramos leaves La Liga club Malaga by mutual consent
Result: Barca frustrated by nine-man MalagaLive Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Malaga - as it happenedCalleri 'on verge of West Ham exit'Camacho reveals Malaga contract talksArsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Isco'
Malaga: 'Door always open for Isco'Premier League trio interested in Enrique?Malaga sign Sandro RamirezMalaga sign Jony on four-year dealMalaga re-appoint Juande Ramos
> Malaga Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle24171648192952
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton23156238142451
3Reading2313463330343
4Leeds UnitedLeeds2413383124742
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2313372827142
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2312472723440
7Derby CountyDerby2311662415939
8Fulham2399540281236
9Aston Villa2481152623335
10Barnsley2310494035534
11Birmingham CityBirmingham239772730-334
12Norwich CityNorwich23103103837133
13Preston North EndPreston239593131032
14Ipswich TownIpswich248792427-331
15Brentford2385102930-129
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves237793132-128
17Bristol City2483133132-127
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2475123744-726
19Burton Albion2467112633-725
20Cardiff CityCardiff2366112638-1224
21Queens Park RangersQPR2365122034-1423
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2355132739-1220
23Wigan AthleticWigan2346132030-1018
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2434172552-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand