Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has refused to commit his long-term future to the Catalan giants as rumours strengthen that the Spaniard could leave Camp Nou at the end of the current season.

Enrique has led Barcelona to two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and the 2015 Champions League title since arriving in 2014, but his current deal with the Spanish giants will come to an end this June.

It has long been suggested that Enrique could depart when his contract expires this summer and the 46-year-old refused to answer questions surrounding his future at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Real Sociedad.

"I don't have anything to say," Enrique, whose team currently sit down in third position in La Liga, told reporters.

Barcelona will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final with Sociedad at Camp Nou.