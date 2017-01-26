General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Enrique coy on Barcelona exit reports

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique refuses to commit his long-term future to the Spanish giants as speculation over his future gathers pace.
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has refused to commit his long-term future to the Catalan giants as rumours strengthen that the Spaniard could leave Camp Nou at the end of the current season.

Enrique has led Barcelona to two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey crowns and the 2015 Champions League title since arriving in 2014, but his current deal with the Spanish giants will come to an end this June.

It has long been suggested that Enrique could depart when his contract expires this summer and the 46-year-old refused to answer questions surrounding his future at a press conference ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Real Sociedad.

"I don't have anything to say," Enrique, whose team currently sit down in third position in La Liga, told reporters.

Barcelona will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final with Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version