Mar 12, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
2-1
Barcelona
Joselu (40'), Bergantinos (74')
Navarro (14'), Joselu (36')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Suarez (46')

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 19:19 UK

Luis Enrique has claimed that Barcelona's 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday was partly to blame for their 2-1 defeat at Deportivo La Coruna.

The Blaugrana were brought back to earth on Sunday as they relinquished vital ground in the La Liga title race at the Riazor.

Succumbing to two goals from set plays, the visitors were unable to reclaim the fiery, clinical nature that helped them qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League in such style just a few days earlier.

Enrique told Marca: "Only those who has lived what we have experienced this week knows what it all means. But the professionals have to know how to deal with these situations, there will always be tough games.

"We thought that it would be difficult, a game is always affected by what has happened in the previous one. It is always better to go in euphoric than pessimistic.

"Watching us in the build up to the game, it was clear that [beating PSG] would cost us. We knew so beforehand. We didn't have the necessary fluency to overcome [Deportivo's] style but we were growing and ended up making mistakes.

"We lacked that lucidity and it was a shame because I think this match was very important to continue our form and for our rivals to see how good we are, but we were blunt."

A win for Real Madrid at home to Real Betis on Sunday night will see Zinedine Zidane's charges leapfrog Barca and return to the summit of La Liga with a game in hand.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate Real Madrid's third goal during the La Liga match against Almeria on December 12, 2014
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona27186377235460
2Real Madrid26186267264160
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Villarreal27139539192048
6Real Sociedad2715394238448
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo26105113945-635
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2778122842-1429
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2769123142-1127
16Malaga2768133345-1226
17Leganes2767142241-1925
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
