Mar 12, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Riazor
DeportivoDeportivo La Coruna
vs.
Barcelona
 

Live Commentary: Deportivo La Coruna vs. Barcelona

Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona from the Riazor.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 14:44 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona from the Riazor.

Barcelona created Champions League history on Wednesday night when they sensationally scored six times at Camp Nou to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in their last-16 tie.

The Catalan giants are also currently top of La Liga, and victory here would move them four points clear of second-place Real Madrid.

Deportivo, meanwhile, have only won one of their last 12 in the league, and that poor run of form has seen the club drop into 17th spot in the table.


2.55pmAs for Deportivo, a run of just one win from their last 12 league matches has left the Galician club down in 17th position. They have only won five of their 26 league fixtures this term, although they are currently five points clear of 18th-place Granada and therefore the situation is not terminal.

2.52pmBarcelona are actually unbeaten in their last 19 La Liga matches – recording 14 wins in the process. They have also not lost in their last nine league games on the road – recording six victories. Suddenly, from a 'crisis' and Enrique announcing his resignation, Barcelona are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the final of the Copa del Rey, and top La Liga. Not too bad then.

2.48pmBarcelona won 2-1 at Atletico in the league on February 2, before thumping Sporting Gijon 6-1 and Celta Vigo 5-0 in their last two. Sevilla only drew yesterday to remain in third position in the table - three points behind Barcelona - while Real Madrid are one point behind Barcelona in second. Los Blancos will host Real Betis tonight and you can follow that one with Sports Mole from 6.45pm.

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.45pmFor the first time in Champions League history, a team turned around a 4-0 deficit from the first leg of a knockout clash. Barcelona won 6-1 on the night and 6-5 on aggregate as PSG incredibly exited the competition. That result means that the Spanish outfit have now won their last five games in all competitions, including four in the league to top the table. Things are going very well for the Spanish champions.

2.42pmIndeed, Barcelona still needed three goals to qualify when the clock struck the 88th minute, but a sensational Neymar free kick made it 4-1 Barcelona on the night, before Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 91st minute to leave Enrique's side needing just one more goal. Incredibly, that goal came in the 95th minute when Sergi Roberto converted a chipped pass from Neymar.

2.38pmAhead of their last-16 second leg against PSG at Camp Nou, Barcelona were as good as out of the Champions League after losing the first leg 4-0 in Paris. The Spanish giants managed to score three unanswered goals in the first 50 minutes of the match to leave themselves within one of PSG, but when Edinson Cavani scored an away goal for the French champions, the tie looked over once again.

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016© SilverHub


2.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm afternoon in La Coruna. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona. Of course, today's match is all about the league, but it would not be right to discuss the Catalan giants without first mentioning what happened on Wednesday night at Camp Nou.

2.32pmAs for Barcelona, head coach Luis Enrique has made five changes to the team that started against PSG. Neymar and Rafinha both miss out through injury, while Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta have also dropped out of the side. Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba both return to the XI in the full-back positions, while Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Arda Turan are also brought into the team.

2.28pmDeportivo boss Pepe Mel has shuffled his pack following the 1-1 draw with Betis on Wednesday night, with Joselu, Fernando Navarro, Alex Bergantinos, Bruno Gama and Raul Albentosa all coming into the XI. Carles Gil keeps his spot in an attacking midfield which also includes Faycal Fajr, while Costa Rican Celso Borges, who scored a 93rd-minute penalty against Betis, retains his spot in the middle of midfield. Florin Andone and Pedro Mosquera, however, both miss out through suspension.

Betis' coach Pepe Mel gestures during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs Real Betis Balompie at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2015© Getty Images


2.25pmTEAMS!

DEPOR: Lux; Juanfran, Albentosa, Arribas, Navarro; Bergantinos, Borges; Gama, Fajr, Gil; Joselu

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Mascherano, Alba; Busquets, Denis, Gomes; Turan, Suarez, Messi


2.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Riazor. Deportivo hosted Real Betis in La Liga on Wednesday, while Barcelona were in Champions League action against Paris Saint-Germain on the same night, which I shall discuss later! Any changes?

2.19pmDeportivo have actually gone 13 games without tasting victory against Barcelona – losing nine times in the process. As mentioned, their last league win over Barcelona came at the Riazor in 2008. Since then, they have drawn once and lost five of their six meetings. In the corresponding game last season, Barcelona incredibly recorded an 8-0 win – Deportivo's biggest ever defeat in La Liga.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Riazor as an out-of-form Deportivo La Coruna welcome the league leaders Barcelona, who will still be on a high following their Champions League exploits during the week. It could be a long afternoon for Deportivo, who have not won a league game against the Spanish champions since 2008. Stay tuned for all of the action!

Juanfran of Real Betis in action during the pre season friendly match between Bolton Wanderers and Real Betis at Reebok Stadium on July 26, 2013
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona26186276215560
2Real Madrid25185267264159
3Sevilla27176451312057
4Atletico MadridAtletico27157549222752
5Real Sociedad2715394238448
6Villarreal26129538191945
7Athletic Bilbao2713593430444
8EibarEibar2611694237539
9Espanyol2710983938139
10AlavesAlaves2791082833-537
11Celta Vigo25105103944-535
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2788114345-232
13Valencia2786133647-1130
14Real Betis2677122842-1428
15Malaga2768133345-1226
16Leganes2767142241-1925
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2659122941-1224
18Granada2747162455-3119
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2746172856-2818
20Osasuna2617182764-3710
> Full Version
