Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona from the Riazor.

Barcelona created Champions League history on Wednesday night when they sensationally scored six times at Camp Nou to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain in their last-16 tie.

The Catalan giants are also currently top of La Liga, and victory here would move them four points clear of second-place Real Madrid.

Deportivo, meanwhile, have only won one of their last 12 in the league, and that poor run of form has seen the club drop into 17th spot in the table.