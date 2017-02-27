Deportivo La Coruna sack head coach Gaizka Garitano

Deportivo La Coruna confirm the sacking of head coach Gaizka Garitano with the club just two points above the La Liga relegation zone.
Deportivo La Coruna have confirmed the sacking of head coach Gaizka Garitano.

The 41-year-old took over at the Estadio Riazor in June 2016, replacing Victor Sanchez, but won just five of his games in charge.

A 4-0 defeat to Leganes, their fourth consecutive loss, leaves the 1999-2000 La Liga champions just two points above Sporting Gijon, who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone.

"The administration of Deportivo has taken the decision to terminate the contract of Gaizka Garitano as coach of the team," a statement read.

"The club wants to sincerely thank the coach and his team for their dedication, effort and professionalism they have shown."

Cristobal Parralo, the club's reserve coach, will take training while a replacement is sourced.

expand
 