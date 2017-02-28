Deportivo La Coruna announce that they have appointed Pepe Mel as the club's new manager on a deal until the end of the season.

Pepe Mel has agreed a deal to take over as manager of Deportivo La Coruna until the end of the season.

On Monday, the La Liga club announced that they had parted ways with Gaizka Garitano after four successive defeats had left the team just two points above the relegation zone.

However, they have wasted little time in finding a replacement, with Mel being drafted in for his 11th job in Spanish football.

The 54-year-old had been out of work for over a year after a second spell with Real Betis ended after just 46 games, but he is vastly experienced in Spain's top flight.

Mel's first match in charge comes against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, before he faces a key game with Sporting Gijon on Sunday.