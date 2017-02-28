Crowd generic

Deportivo La Coruna

Pepe Mel appointed new boss of Deportivo La Coruna

Betis' coach Pepe Mel gestures during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs Real Betis Balompie at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Deportivo La Coruna announce that they have appointed Pepe Mel as the club's new manager on a deal until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 17:08 UK

Pepe Mel has agreed a deal to take over as manager of Deportivo La Coruna until the end of the season.

On Monday, the La Liga club announced that they had parted ways with Gaizka Garitano after four successive defeats had left the team just two points above the relegation zone.

However, they have wasted little time in finding a replacement, with Mel being drafted in for his 11th job in Spanish football.

The 54-year-old had been out of work for over a year after a second spell with Real Betis ended after just 46 games, but he is vastly experienced in Spain's top flight.

Mel's first match in charge comes against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, before he faces a key game with Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

Eibar's coach Gaizka Garitano reacts during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on August 24, 2014
Read Next:
Depor sack head coach Garitano
>
View our homepages for Pepe Mel, Gaizka Garitano, Football
Your Comments
More Deportivo La Coruna News
Betis' coach Pepe Mel gestures during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF vs Real Betis Balompie at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on September 19, 2015
Pepe Mel appointed new boss of Deportivo La Coruna
 Eibar's coach Gaizka Garitano reacts during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs Real Sociedad at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on August 24, 2014
Deportivo La Coruna sack head coach Gaizka Garitano
 Juanfran of Real Betis in action during the pre season friendly match between Bolton Wanderers and Real Betis at Reebok Stadium on July 26, 2013
Juanfran "calm" amid Barcelona rumours
Former Chelsea winger signs for DeportivoDeulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Florin Andone "very happy" at DeportivoResult: Real Madrid rescue historic late win
Lucas Perez returns to Spain for treatmentResult: Messi makes scoring return in Barca winLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-0 Deportivo - as it happenedBabel 'undergoing Deportivo medical'Joselu: 'I am different to Lucas Perez'
> Deportivo La Coruna Homepage



Live Football
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
DFB-Pokal
Coppa Italia
Taca de Portugal
Coupe de France
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid23174260223855
2Barcelona24166265204554
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico24136544212345
5Real Sociedad2414283732544
6Villarreal24109532181439
7EibarEibar2411583931838
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol249873331235
10Celta Vigo2310493737034
11AlavesAlaves248972429-533
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2477103236-428
13Valencia2475123443-926
14Malaga2468103140-926
15Real Betis2366112337-1424
16Leganes2456132039-1921
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2347122639-1319
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2445152648-2217
19Granada2437142252-3016
20Osasuna2417162455-3110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 