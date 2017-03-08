General view of Bernabeu

Casemiro insists that Real Madrid's front three of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo remain "very important players" for the club, despite recent criticism.
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has talked up the importance of the club's famed BBC forward trident, claiming that Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo all bring their own qualities.

Each member of the front free has came under the microscope in recent weeks due to impressive cameo displays from the likes of Isco and Alvaro Morata from the bench.

Many supporters argue that it is time for boss Zinedine Zidane to shake things up, but Casemiro has echoed the recent comments made by his manager by stressing that Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo are still important to Los Blancos' hopes of success this season.

"When we talk about the BBC, we are talking about the best player in the world, another player with enormous quality and another who has real pace and power," he told the club's official website. "There will always be criticism, but they are very important players for us."

Madrid beat Napoli 3-1 in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday evening, with neither Benzema, Bale or Ronaldo registering.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Zidane brushes off BBC criticism
