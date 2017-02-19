Feb 19, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
vs.
Leganes

Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Leganes

Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 19:09 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants have also fallen four points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and Los Blancos still have a game in hand over Luis Enrique's side.

As for Leganes, a difficult campaign has left Asier Garitano's side in 17th position in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.


7.15pmBarcelona drew back-to-back home league games against Malaga and Real Madrid towards the end of 2016, but they have scored 12 times in their last three league games in this stadium – beating Espanyol, Las Palmas and Athletic Bilbao. It is difficult to be too critical of a team that has only lost two of their 22 league fixtures during the 2016-17 campaign, but they are currently down in third.

7.12pmIf Real Madrid win both of their spare matches, they will open up at least a seven-point lead at the top of the table. That is even more incredible when considering that Barcelona are actually on a 15-game unbeaten run in the league, and 10 of those have been victories. Indeed, they will enter this match off the back of a thumping 6-0 victory at Copa del Rey final opponents Alaves last time out in La Liga.

7.08pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Barcelona. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with the hosts. European problems aside, third-place Barcelona are now four points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and have still played one more match than the current league leaders.

7.05pmAs for Leganes, key midfielder Ruben Perez misses out through suspension, but there is a spot in the XI for Nabil El Zhar, who is tasked with supporting Alexander Szymanowski and Miguel Angel Guerrero in the final third. There are four loanees in the Leganes side tonight, with Iago Herrein starting between the sticks and Tito, Dimitris Siovas and Adrian Marin operating further forward.

7.02pmBarcelona boss Luis Enrique has made four changes to the team that started the PSG clash, with Jeremy Mathieu, Lucas Digne, Rafinha and Ivan Rakitic replacing Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets. Busquets misses out tonight through suspension, while Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan are still out injured. Neymar, Luis Suarez and Messi all start in the final third.

Three-headed Broadway star Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi celebrate scoring during the Copa del Rey game between Barcelona and Valencia on February 3, 2016


6.58pmTEAMS!

BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Mathieu, Umtiti, Digne; Rafinha, Gomes, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi

LEGANES: Herrerin; Tito, Mantovani, Siovas, Rico; Alberto, Moran; El Zhar, Gabriel, Alex; Guerrero


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Has Enrique rung the changes from the PSG match, or have the players been given the chance to put it right? What about Leganes, will they go for the jugular tonight? Let's run through the XIs...

6.52pmTonight's clash has taken on even more importance considering what happened to Barcelona on Tuesday night. The Spanish champions were tipped by many as the favourites to win the Champions League this season, but a 4-0 defeat at PSG in the first leg of their last-16 clash has left Luis Enrique's side all but out of the competition. It is imperative that they return to winning ways here.

6.49pmBarcelona and Leganes met for the first time in their history earlier this season and it was Barcelona that recorded a 5-1 victory over the newly-promoted club. Indeed, tonight Leganes will play their first ever game at Camp Nou. Only two sides have won their first match in this stadium – Malaga in 1999 and Villarreal in 1998. Will Leganes become the third? Stay tuned to find out.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Camp Nou as the Spanish champions Barcelona welcome struggling Leganes. The Catalan giants were humiliated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance and indeed result in front of their own supporters. Leganes might well feel a backlash from Lionel Messi & Co. tonight! Sit back and follow what occurs in Barcelona right here.

New generic football image
