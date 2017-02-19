Live Commentary: Barcelona vs. Leganes

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou.

Barcelona will enter this match off the back of a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

The Catalan giants have also fallen four points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, and Los Blancos still have a game in hand over Luis Enrique's side.

As for Leganes, a difficult campaign has left Asier Garitano's side in 17th position in the table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.