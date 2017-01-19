Live Commentary: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg tie between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Estadio Anoeta.
Barca, looking to become the first side in the modern era to win the trophy for three seasons running, finally appear to be back on track following a shaky start to the year and are now considered favourites to go all the way once more.
This is a venue that the Catalan giants have fared worse at than any other on the continent over the past decade, however, failing to win any of the last eight here in all competitions.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Basque Country with our extensive updates below.
REAL SOCIEDAD SUBS: Ramirez, Juanmi, Granero, Canales, Hernandez, Gaztanaga, Concha
BARCELONA SUBS: Masip, D. Suarez, Arda Turan, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Andre Gomes
REAL SOCIEDAD XI: Rulli, Illarra, Inino Martinez, Prieto, Vela, Willian Jose, Aritz, Zurutuza, Oyarzabal, Yuri, Navas
BARCELONA XI: Cillessen, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Digne, Rakitic, Sergio, Iniesta, Suarez, Messi, Neymar