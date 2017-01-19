Jan 19, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Estadio Anoeta
Real Sociedad
vs.
Barcelona

Live Commentary: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

FC Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and FC Barcelona at Stadio Olimpico on September 16, 2015
© Getty Images
Join Sports Mole for live text coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg tie between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Estadio Anoeta.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 20:00 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg tie between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Estadio Anoeta.

Barca, looking to become the first side in the modern era to win the trophy for three seasons running, finally appear to be back on track following a shaky start to the year and are now considered favourites to go all the way once more.

This is a venue that the Catalan giants have fared worse at than any other on the continent over the past decade, however, failing to win any of the last eight here in all competitions.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the Basque Country with our extensive updates below.


7.55pmEusebio Sacristan, pictured here with Rafael Benitez last season, has guided Real Sociedad into contention for a shock Champions League finish this term. Just two points stand between La Real and the top four, while the behemoth that is Barcelona are just six points better off. Two defeats in 15 overall and three wins from four in La Liga has them in a good position to push on, but this is one almighty challenge if they are to progress in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez manhandles his Real Sociedad counterpart Eusebio Sacristan on December 30, 2015© Getty Images


7.53pmBarca also had to recover to beat Hercules in the round prior, albeit with a far weaker side in the first leg. While Enrique's charges were throwing away points for fun, rivals Real Madrid were en route to setting a new Spanish record for games unbeaten in all competitions. That run finally came to a halt earlier this week with defeat at the hands of a spirited Sevilla side - who Los Blancos knocked out of this cup just days prior - and it was two defeats from two last night when Celta Vigo prevailed.

7.51pmBarcelona, despite the recent mid-season wobble, remain on course for the second treble of Luis Enrique's three-year tenure. The Catalan giants appear to be back on track thanks to successive wins, having stuttered to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bilbao in this competition to kick off their year - very much their nadir, with a real poor display produced at San Mames. They did of course get the job done in the return match, but only after being held by Villarreal in La Liga.

7.49pmLa Real have suffered two defeats in 15 overall, meanwhile, in a run that includes two-legged triumphs over Real Valladolid and Villarreal in this competition; the latter a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win at the last-16 stage. This is a bigger task altogether, however, as Sacristan and his players aim to overcome the side now considered favourites to make it three Copa del Rey successes in a row. The path may well be made all the more clearer if Real Madrid fail to overturn their first-leg deficit against Celta Vigo.

7.47pmTheir defensive stats are not quite as impressive, though, having also been heavily beaten by Deportivo La Coruna a little over a month ago. The Royals do have a nice run of fixtures ahead on the whole, with Real Madrid the only big hitters over the next eight games, but there is also a meeting with Celta Vigo to come at the weekend. That is a big match for La Real, as they look to put some further distance between themselves and the chasing pack for a top-six finish.

7.45pmBarcelona are only six points better off that the White and Blue, in fact, showing that there is not quite the gulf between the sides that many outsiders would perhaps expect. Sociedad have won three of their last four games in La Liga, with that thrashing at the hands of Sevilla proving to be a mere blip as they were back to winning ways last time out when seeing off Malaga 2-0. Sacristan's charges have scored 30 goals in all - a respectable tally but still 17 fewer than Barca - with Willian Jose (7) top scoring.

7.43pmSociedad with it all to do, it is fair to say, but they are certainly no pushovers themselves as they currently find themselves fifth in the Spanish top flight, just two points adrift of Atletico Madrid in the final Champions League berth. That may well be the target if recent results are anything to go by - a heavy loss to Sevilla aside - with the backdoor route into the Europa League that winning this competition provides very much a consolation prize at this stage.

7.41pmDID YOU KNOW? Barcelona have won the cup a record 28 times, then, but no team in the modern era has managed to pull off a 'three-peat' - winning the cup three times in a row. The last side to do so, it will not surprise you to hear, was indeed the Catalan giants, who achieved that impressive feat between 1951-53. Having overcome Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla in the last two finals, they now have a great chance of creating some modern-day history. Just three more hurdles to go!

7.39pmSociedad's last appearance in the final of this Spanish domestic cup was also just short of three decades ago, so it is fair to say that any sort of success has been a long time coming. Barcelona, on the other hand, have lifted the cup a record 28 times - five more than next-best Bilbao, who they overcame en route to the quarter-finals. That was a very tight game for Enrique's men and, having covered the first leg of that one, I fancied the underdogs to pull off a big upset when the reverse fixture was played the following week.

7.37pmTwo-time winners of this competition Sociedad will be well up for tonight's game following an impressive campaign to date. The Royals, whose last success in the Copa del Rey came exactly 30 years ago, may lack the proven pedigree of Barcelona but they will fancy their chances of taking an advantage into the Camp Nou next week if their recent history in this fixture is anything to go by. A draw may not be enough - a win probably won't be, either - just ask Bilbao! - but who knows what will happen over these next 180 minutes or more.

7.35pmNeymar, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique were all left out for the 5-0 win over Las Palmas last weekend, but each of those star names are back in this strong-looking Barcelona XI this evening. Real Sociedad have had a few injury issues to contend with, meanwhile, although they do have Carlo Tevez among their starters despite the former Arsenal man being given only a slim hope of featuring due to a knee injury.

Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016© SilverHub


7.33pmJuanmi has shown some good form for the hosts in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his last nine outings overall, but he has to settle for a place among the subs this evening. Arda Turan, another player to have been linked with the Camp Nou exit in recent days, is on the Barca bench, as is Paco Alcacer who will feel a little aggrieved not to have been given his chance in the cup. Cannot really complain when Messi, Suarez and Neymar are the manager's other options, though...

BENCH WATCH!

REAL SOCIEDAD SUBS: Ramirez, Juanmi, Granero, Canales, Hernandez, Gaztanaga, Concha

BARCELONA SUBS: Masip, D. Suarez, Arda Turan, Mascherano, Alcacer, Alba, Andre Gomes


7.29pmSociedad will go with a three-man forward line as they look to match Barca, and they have some serious threats in their attacking ranks, too, as Vela will partner the lively Willian Jose and Oyarzabal; the latter of whom will likely start out towards the left flank and work his way in. Sacristan has had to rejig things at the back because of injury problems, but you would still fancy this Royals side to trouble their opponents' backline.

7.27pmIn terms of the home side, boss Eusebio Sacristan - a former Barcelona player and coach, of course - has been handed a big boost with the return to fitness of Carlos Vela. The ex-Arsenal starlet was expected to sit this match out with a knee injury, but he has clearly shaken that off as he is among the starters tonight. Elustondo does not make the cut, however, while Mikel Gonzalez and Markel Bergara are two others to miss out.

7.25pmLast but not least, Jasper Cillessen is selected in goal due to the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with Masip - a starter in the first leg of the Athletic Bilbao tie - having to settle for a place on the bench. Rafinha Alcantara was handed a chance to impress in the 5-0 win over Las Palmas at the weekend and duly took it, but a hamstring injury has ruled him out of this match. Ter Stegen was also left in Catalonia, as were Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu.

7.23pmRakitic starts alongside another returning face in Andres Iniesta, while Sergio Busquets retain his place in what is a three-man midfield. There is perhaps a little surprise at right-back, as Lucas Digne comes in for Jordi Alba, and on the other flank Sergi Roberto is now back up-and-running. It is a central-defensive pairing of Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique this evening, meanwhile, with the latter the third of the rested trio to come back in.

7.21pmStarting with a look at the visiting team, manager Luis Enrique has brought Neymar back into the forward triumvirate alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. There was a debate over just how strong the starting lineup would be tonight, but the inclusion of those three from the off suggests that this match takes priority over the Eibar trip at the weekend. The other big news is that Ivan Rakitic starts in midfield; a player who has been in-and-out of the side in recent weeks and heavily linked with a move away.

TEAM NEWS!

REAL SOCIEDAD XI: Rulli, Illarra, Inino Martinez, Prieto, Vela, Willian Jose, Aritz, Zurutuza, Oyarzabal, Yuri, Navas

BARCELONA XI: Cillessen, Sergi Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Digne, Rakitic, Sergio, Iniesta, Suarez, Messi, Neymar


7.17pmBarcelona are one of three real heavyweight sides left in the competition, along with Madrid's Atletico and Real. The first of those are currently in action against Eibar, with a one-goal lead a little over midway through the game thanks to another Antoine Griezmann effort. La Liga pacesetters Real fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Celta Vigo last night, meanwhile, meaning that they have it all to do in next week's reverse tie if they are to advance.

7.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter-final first-leg tie between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Estadio Anoeta. This is a ground that tonight's visitors have struggled at like no other on the continent over the past decade, failing to pick up a single win stretching back to 2007. Despite that quirk, Barca remain the favourites to come out on top over the two legs and progress through to yet another semi-final.

Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
