Diego Simeone has insisted that he will stay at Atletico Madrid until at least the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

In March, Simeone signed a new long-term deal at the Vicente Calderon until 2020, only to shorten the contract by two years towards the start of this season, which brought his future into question.

Atletico CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin recently played down suggestions that Simeone could seek pastures new this summer and now the Argentine has commented on his own future.

"I have a contract for another year. Therefore, the players and fans will have two possibilities going forward: putting up with me or supporting me," Simeone told reporters.

"I cut myself off from everything over Christmas. I was with my family and children and I didn't watch TV or hear anything on the radio. It was a wonderful few days and I'm back with renewed energy and enthusiasm for this season and also the new stadium."

Simeone took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and famously led the Madrid club to the La Liga title in 2014. They have also reached two Champions League finals under the stewardship of the 46-year-old.