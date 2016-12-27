Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin says that Diego Simeone will remain as the Spanish club's head coach until at least the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

In March, Simeone signed a new long-term deal at the Vicente Calderon until 2020, only to shorten the contract by two years towards the start of this season, which brought his future into question.

Speculation linking the Argentine with a move to Inter Milan has gathered pace amid Atletico's struggles this season, but Marin has insisted that Simeone is not preparing to leave his post in the Spanish capital.

"Simeone will remain at Atletico at least for the rest of this season and the next," Marin told La Sexta.

Simeone took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and famously led the Madrid club to the La Liga title in 2014. The La Liga side have also reached two Champions League finals under the stewardship of the 46-year-old.