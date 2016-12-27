Crowd generic

Atletico Madrid

Miguel Angel Gil Marin: 'Diego Simeone will stay next season'

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin says that Diego Simeone will remain as the Spanish club's head coach until at least the end of the 2017-18 campaign.
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin has insisted that Diego Simeone will remain as the Spanish club's head coach until at least the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

In March, Simeone signed a new long-term deal at the Vicente Calderon until 2020, only to shorten the contract by two years towards the start of this season, which brought his future into question.

Speculation linking the Argentine with a move to Inter Milan has gathered pace amid Atletico's struggles this season, but Marin has insisted that Simeone is not preparing to leave his post in the Spanish capital.

"Simeone will remain at Atletico at least for the rest of this season and the next," Marin told La Sexta.

Simeone took charge of Atletico in December 2011 and famously led the Madrid club to the La Liga title in 2014. The La Liga side have also reached two Champions League finals under the stewardship of the 46-year-old.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
