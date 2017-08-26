Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid from Gran Canaria.
Las Palmas opened their 2017-18 league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Valencia last time out.
Atletico, meanwhile, came from two goals behind at newly-promoted outfit Girona to draw 2-2 on the opening weekend of the season.
Atletico were victorious in both league matches last season – recording a 1-0 win at the Vicente Calderon in December 2016, before thumping Las Palmas 5-0 in this stadium in April.
You can't miss our first @LaLiga home match. Check your time zone! pic.twitter.com/EavVQYsUMA— UDLP English (@UDLP_english) August 26, 2017
⏱ ¡Momentos previos al #LasPalmasAtleti!— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 26, 2017
📍 ¡Ya estamos en el estadio! 👌 ¿Preparados?#AúpaAtleti #LasPalmasAtleti pic.twitter.com/Fe0H3CZM5V
© SilverHub
© AFP
LAS PALMAS: Chichizola; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, D.Castellano; Hernan, Fabio; Viera, Momo, Tana; Calleri
ATLETICO: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas; Saul, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco; Vietto, Correa
© SilverHub