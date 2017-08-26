Aug 26, 2017 at 9.15pm UK at ​Gran Canaria
Las PalmasLas Palmas
0-2
AtleticoAtletico Madrid

Santana (14')
LIVE
Correa (3'), Ferreira Carrasco (5')

Live Commentary: Las Palmas 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid from Gran Canaria.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 21:36 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid from Gran Canaria.

Las Palmas opened their 2017-18 league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Valencia last time out.

Atletico, meanwhile, came from two goals behind at newly-promoted outfit Girona to draw 2-2 on the opening weekend of the season.

Atletico were victorious in both league matches last season – recording a 1-0 win at the Vicente Calderon in December 2016, before thumping Las Palmas 5-0 in this stadium in April.


18 minViera dances into the Atletico box before going down under a challenge from Lucas, but the referee is not interested. In truth, it was more the supporters calling for the penalty than the players.

16 minLas Palmas are seeing plenty of the ball in Atletico's half of the field, but the home side are yet to create a meaningful chance. This match is set up perfectly for Atletico's fast counter-attack.

14 minBOOKING! Hernan (Las Palmas) is booked for a heavy challenge on Lucas.

13 minLas Palmas have settled in the last few minutes, but has it come too late? Not many teams score three times against Atletico, although Girona did net twice against the capital giants last weekend. Las Palmas simply have to score the next goal if they are to have any chance of a comeback here.

10 minBetter from Las Palmas in the last couple of minutes, with Tana and Momo starting to see possession of the ball. The latter has the chance to deliver a free kick into the Atletico box, but Oblak comes through the crowd to claim. It is going to be so tough for Las Palmas to bounce back tonight.

8 minLas Palmas just have not started here, with the home side struggling to deal with Atletico's intensity in the opening eight minutes. The Las Palmas supporters are not best pleased, and that might be the understatement of the century. What a start to the match from Simeone's side.

6 minAtletico double their lead in the fifth minute as Carrasco works some space inside the Las Palmas box before flashing his effort into the bottom corner. Simon needed to do more there!

5 minGOAL! Las Palmas 0-2 Atletico (Carrasco)

4 minOh my word, what a goal! Atletico make the breakthrough in the third minute as Correa dances into the Las Palmas box before poking the ball into the bottom corner. Super work from Correa!

3 minGOAL! Las Palmas 0-1 Atletico (Correa)

2 min... far from a full house inside the stadium tonight, but there is a decent atmosphere, and the home side's supporters will be looking for a response from the defeat at Valencia last time out.

0 minKICKOFF! Atletico kick things off in Gran Canaria...

9.12pmLas Palmas were strong at home last season – winning nine of their 19 matches, and suffering just four defeats. They struggled on the road, however, winning just once, and collecting just six points. There is a great deal of pressure on Las Palmas being strong at home again this season, and tonight provides the perfect opportunity to show their credentials. Kickoff is now just around the corner!

9.08pmKey midfielder Roque Mesa moved on to Swansea City earlier this summer, while Kevin-Prince Boateng has left on a free transfer. Las Palmas have managed to acquire the loan services of Sergi Samper, Vitolo and Calleri, however, while Ximo Navarro and Leandro Chichizola have also arrived. There is a new look to the team this season, but it is still a squad packed full of talent and ability.

9.05pmLas Palmas finished 14th in La Liga last season – winning 10 of their 38 matches, collecting 39 points in the process. Dating back to the 2016-17 campaign, Las Palmas have actually lost their last six in the league, and have not tasted success in the top flight since April 9. They really struggled in the latter stages of last season, with many players on the beach once their safety had been secured.

9.02pm

8.58pmAs for Las Palmas, the Canary islanders are under new management this season after Quique Setien left in May to take charge of Real Betis. Manolo Marquez has stepped forward from Las Palmas B to manage the first team, and a disappointing start to the new campaign saw La UD lose 1-0 at Valencia.

8.55pmAtletico only lost three of their 19 away league matches last season, but they shared the points on seven occasions, and starting the campaign with three straight away matches is a tough task. Simeone's side will surely be good enough for another top-three finish this season, but it is difficult to imagine the capital club challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona at the summit.

8.52pmNext month will also see the return of the Champions League, and Atletico have been drawn in Group C alongside Chelsea, Qarabag and Roma. Atletico's first group match is away to Roma on September 12, and with the greatest of respect to Qarabag, you sense that it will be a brilliant battle between Atletico, Chelsea and Roma for the right to make the knockout stage of the competition.

8.48pm

8.45pmAtletico's first three games of the new La Liga campaign are away from home. That started with Girona last week, while they will travel to Valencia after the international break. That is due to their new stadium – the Wanda Metropolitano – still being prepared for action. Their first home game of the new season is due to take place against Malaga on September 16, although there are reports in the local press that claim that work around the ground will not be completed in time. We shall see!

8.42pmAtletico found it difficult to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga last season, and Simeone's side ultimately finished 15 points behind the champions Real Madrid. The capital club did manage to finish third ahead of Sevilla, but it could well be a difficult season. We are still very early in the campaign, but you do get the feeling that Atletico need a positive result tonight.

8.38pmGirona actually led 10-man Atletico 2-0 entering the final 12 minutes of football last weekend, but Angel Correa cut the score to 2-1 in the 78th minute, before Jose Gimenez levelled five minutes from time. All things considered, it was a good point for Atletico, who have been quiet in this summer's transfer market due to a ban, which looks to have cost them the chance to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea. That deal, however, might well still take place. A possible loan elsewhere first? Everton want him!

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017© SilverHub


8.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Gran Canaria. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico, who as mentioned, opened their new La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Girona last weekend.

8.32pmAtletico boss Simeone, meanwhile, has made five changes to the team that started last weekend's 2-2 draw with Girona. As mentioned, Griezmann is suspended, while Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Gabi and Fernando Torres all drop out. Thomas Partey is among those to come into the first selection, while Luciano Vietto and Angel Correa form a youthful and indeed exciting front two for the visitors.

Angel Correa celebrates with Saul Niguez during the La Liga game between Atletico Madrid and Brentford on April 17, 2016© AFP


8.28pmAlen Halilovic misses out for Las Palmas tonight after picking up a red card against Valencia last weekend. Winger Vitolo is also absent against his parent club, which has allowed Momo and Fabio Gonzalez to come into the XI. Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri will again lead the line following his debut last week, meaning that Sergio Araujo must make do with a spot on the bench.

8.25pmTEAMS!

LAS PALMAS: Chichizola; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, D.Castellano; Hernan, Fabio; Viera, Momo, Tana; Calleri

ATLETICO: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas; Saul, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco; Vietto, Correa


8.22pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Any changes from the opening weekend of the season? Well, Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is suspended for one! Let's have a look at the two XIs that will take to the field here...

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017© SilverHub


8.19pmAtletico and Las Palmas met four times across two separate competitions last season, and Atletico were victorious on three occasions. Diego Simeone's side won both league matches – 1-0 at the Vicente Calderon and 5-0 in Gran Canaria – and also overcame the Canary islanders in the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 4-3 success. There were some cracking matches between these two teams last season.

8.16pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from Gran Canaria as Las Palmas welcome Atletico Madrid for what should be an entertaining game of football. Las Palmas opened their 2017-18 league season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Valencia, while Atletico were held to a 2-2 draw by Girona. Will either side put three points on the board tonight? Stay tuned to find out!

Luciano Spalletti watches on during the Coppa Italia game between Lazio and Roma on March 1, 2017
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Champions League match with Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Las Palmas 0-2 Atletico Madrid
