Atletico, meanwhile, came from two goals behind at newly-promoted outfit Girona to draw 2-2 on the opening weekend of the season.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid from Gran Canaria.

18 min Viera dances into the Atletico box before going down under a challenge from Lucas, but the referee is not interested. In truth, it was more the supporters calling for the penalty than the players.

16 min Las Palmas are seeing plenty of the ball in Atletico's half of the field, but the home side are yet to create a meaningful chance. This match is set up perfectly for Atletico's fast counter-attack.

14 min BOOKING! Hernan (Las Palmas) is booked for a heavy challenge on Lucas.

13 min Las Palmas have settled in the last few minutes, but has it come too late? Not many teams score three times against Atletico, although Girona did net twice against the capital giants last weekend. Las Palmas simply have to score the next goal if they are to have any chance of a comeback here.

10 min Better from Las Palmas in the last couple of minutes, with Tana and Momo starting to see possession of the ball. The latter has the chance to deliver a free kick into the Atletico box, but Oblak comes through the crowd to claim. It is going to be so tough for Las Palmas to bounce back tonight.

8 min Las Palmas just have not started here, with the home side struggling to deal with Atletico's intensity in the opening eight minutes. The Las Palmas supporters are not best pleased, and that might be the understatement of the century. What a start to the match from Simeone's side.

6 min Atletico double their lead in the fifth minute as Carrasco works some space inside the Las Palmas box before flashing his effort into the bottom corner. Simon needed to do more there!

5 min GOAL! Las Palmas 0-2 Atletico (Carrasco)

4 min Oh my word, what a goal! Atletico make the breakthrough in the third minute as Correa dances into the Las Palmas box before poking the ball into the bottom corner. Super work from Correa!

3 min GOAL! Las Palmas 0-1 Atletico (Correa)

2 min ... far from a full house inside the stadium tonight, but there is a decent atmosphere, and the home side's supporters will be looking for a response from the defeat at Valencia last time out.

0 min KICKOFF! Atletico kick things off in Gran Canaria...

9.12pm Las Palmas were strong at home last season – winning nine of their 19 matches, and suffering just four defeats. They struggled on the road, however, winning just once, and collecting just six points. There is a great deal of pressure on Las Palmas being strong at home again this season, and tonight provides the perfect opportunity to show their credentials. Kickoff is now just around the corner!

9.08pm Key midfielder Roque Mesa moved on to Swansea City earlier this summer, while Kevin-Prince Boateng has left on a free transfer. Las Palmas have managed to acquire the loan services of Sergi Samper, Vitolo and Calleri, however, while Ximo Navarro and Leandro Chichizola have also arrived. There is a new look to the team this season, but it is still a squad packed full of talent and ability.

9.05pm Las Palmas finished 14th in La Liga last season – winning 10 of their 38 matches, collecting 39 points in the process. Dating back to the 2016-17 campaign, Las Palmas have actually lost their last six in the league, and have not tasted success in the top flight since April 9. They really struggled in the latter stages of last season, with many players on the beach once their safety had been secured.

8.58pm As for Las Palmas, the Canary islanders are under new management this season after Quique Setien left in May to take charge of Real Betis. Manolo Marquez has stepped forward from Las Palmas B to manage the first team, and a disappointing start to the new campaign saw La UD lose 1-0 at Valencia.

8.55pm Atletico only lost three of their 19 away league matches last season, but they shared the points on seven occasions, and starting the campaign with three straight away matches is a tough task. Simeone's side will surely be good enough for another top-three finish this season, but it is difficult to imagine the capital club challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona at the summit.

8.52pm Next month will also see the return of the Champions League, and Atletico have been drawn in Group C alongside Chelsea, Qarabag and Roma. Atletico's first group match is away to Roma on September 12, and with the greatest of respect to Qarabag, you sense that it will be a brilliant battle between Atletico, Chelsea and Roma for the right to make the knockout stage of the competition.

8.45pm Atletico's first three games of the new La Liga campaign are away from home. That started with Girona last week, while they will travel to Valencia after the international break. That is due to their new stadium – the Wanda Metropolitano – still being prepared for action. Their first home game of the new season is due to take place against Malaga on September 16, although there are reports in the local press that claim that work around the ground will not be completed in time. We shall see!

8.42pm Atletico found it difficult to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga last season, and Simeone's side ultimately finished 15 points behind the champions Real Madrid. The capital club did manage to finish third ahead of Sevilla, but it could well be a difficult season. We are still very early in the campaign, but you do get the feeling that Atletico need a positive result tonight.

8.38pm Girona actually led 10-man Atletico 2-0 entering the final 12 minutes of football last weekend, but Angel Correa cut the score to 2-1 in the 78th minute, before Jose Gimenez levelled five minutes from time. All things considered, it was a good point for Atletico, who have been quiet in this summer's transfer market due to a ban, which looks to have cost them the chance to re-sign Diego Costa from Chelsea. That deal, however, might well still take place. A possible loan elsewhere first? Everton want him! © SilverHub

8.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm evening in Gran Canaria. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Atletico, who as mentioned, opened their new La Liga campaign with a 2-2 draw at Girona last weekend.

8.32pm Atletico boss Simeone, meanwhile, has made five changes to the team that started last weekend's 2-2 draw with Girona. As mentioned, Griezmann is suspended, while Juanfran, Stefan Savic, Gabi and Fernando Torres all drop out. Thomas Partey is among those to come into the first selection, while Luciano Vietto and Angel Correa form a youthful and indeed exciting front two for the visitors. © AFP

8.28pm Alen Halilovic misses out for Las Palmas tonight after picking up a red card against Valencia last weekend. Winger Vitolo is also absent against his parent club, which has allowed Momo and Fabio Gonzalez to come into the XI. Former West Ham United forward Jonathan Calleri will again lead the line following his debut last week, meaning that Sergio Araujo must make do with a spot on the bench.

8.25pm TEAMS! LAS PALMAS: Chichizola; Simon, Lemos, Bigas, D.Castellano; Hernan, Fabio; Viera, Momo, Tana; Calleri ATLETICO: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas; Saul, Thomas, Koke, Carrasco; Vietto, Correa

8.22pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news. Any changes from the opening weekend of the season? Well, Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is suspended for one! Let's have a look at the two XIs that will take to the field here... © SilverHub

8.19pm Atletico and Las Palmas met four times across two separate competitions last season, and Atletico were victorious on three occasions. Diego Simeone's side won both league matches – 1-0 at the Vicente Calderon and 5-0 in Gran Canaria – and also overcame the Canary islanders in the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 4-3 success. There were some cracking matches between these two teams last season.