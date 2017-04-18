Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Diego Simeone: 'Atletico Madrid, Leicester City clash will be very tight'

Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
© Getty Images
Diego Simeone warns his Atletico Madrid players that their Champions League quarter-final tie with Leicester City will be "decided on the smallest of details".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 20:35 UK

Diego Simeone has warned his Atletico Madrid players that their Champions League quarter-final tie with Leicester City will be "decided on the smallest of details".

The La Liga giants currently hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, and will travel to the East Midlands for the decider on Tuesday.

Although Los Colchoneros are favourites, Simeone has urged caution going into the game at the King Power Stadium.

"Leicester are in decent form and have been very close to getting back to their best in the last six or seven games," the Argentine told Sky Sports News.

"Our characteristics are very similar, we are not too different in the way we play. It'll be a very tight game, the first leg was a narrow result and Tuesday will be no different. It will be decided on the smallest of details."

Atletico have a chance of making a third Champions League final in four seasons should they get there this year.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
Your Comments
