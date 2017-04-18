Diego Simeone warns his Atletico Madrid players that their Champions League quarter-final tie with Leicester City will be "decided on the smallest of details".

The La Liga giants currently hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, and will travel to the East Midlands for the decider on Tuesday.

Although Los Colchoneros are favourites, Simeone has urged caution going into the game at the King Power Stadium.

"Leicester are in decent form and have been very close to getting back to their best in the last six or seven games," the Argentine told Sky Sports News.

"Our characteristics are very similar, we are not too different in the way we play. It'll be a very tight game, the first leg was a narrow result and Tuesday will be no different. It will be decided on the smallest of details."

Atletico have a chance of making a third Champions League final in four seasons should they get there this year.