Jordan Amavi confirms he will leave Aston Villa

Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Frenchman Jordan Amavi reveals that he is on the transfer list at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Jordan Amavi has revealed that he is on the transfer list at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old joined Villa from Nice in the summer of 2015, signing a five-year contract with the English club.

The Frenchman was strongly linked with a move away from Villa Park in the January transfer window, with an unnamed Chinese club believed to have bid £25m for the left-sided player.

Amavi ultimately stayed with Villa to complete the 2016-17 campaign, but the former France Under-21 international has revealed that he has now been placed on the transfer list after talks with his English club.

"We spoke with Aston Villa, I was up front with them, the club were in return. If I have to leave, there will be no problem," Amavi told Nice-Matin. "I have ambitions. I want to play in Europe, for a club that play in all the competitions. I have been placed on the transfer list."

Amavi, who has previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, provided one assist in 34 Championship appearances for Villa last season.

