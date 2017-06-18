Frenchman Jordan Amavi reveals that he is on the transfer list at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Jordan Amavi has revealed that he is on the transfer list at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave the club this summer.

The 23-year-old joined Villa from Nice in the summer of 2015, signing a five-year contract with the English club.

The Frenchman was strongly linked with a move away from Villa Park in the January transfer window, with an unnamed Chinese club believed to have bid £25m for the left-sided player.

Amavi ultimately stayed with Villa to complete the 2016-17 campaign, but the former France Under-21 international has revealed that he has now been placed on the transfer list after talks with his English club.

"We spoke with Aston Villa, I was up front with them, the club were in return. If I have to leave, there will be no problem," Amavi told Nice-Matin. "I have ambitions. I want to play in Europe, for a club that play in all the competitions. I have been placed on the transfer list."

Amavi, who has previously been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, provided one assist in 34 Championship appearances for Villa last season.