Karim Benzema happy to stay at 'world's best club' Real Madrid

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Karim Benzema, recently linked with a move to Arsenal, insists that he sees no reason to leave Real Madrid as they are the "best club in the world".
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has played down suggestions that he is seeking a Bernabeu exit, insisting that it is a "pleasure" to represent the club.

The 29-year-old, currently nursing a hamstring injury, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in recent times.

Reports earlier this week claimed that the France international is tempted by a switch to Arsenal at the end of the season, where he will rival compatriot Alexandre Lacazette for a starting spot.

Benzema has no intention of leaving Madrid anytime soon, however, as he believes joining any other team would be a backwards step in his career.

"It is the best club in the world," he told BeIn Sport France. "It is a pleasure and makes me proud. The expectations are very big and every season you start from scratch. You have to work to keep yourself at the highest level.

"If you are a starter here, you do not need to go elsewhere. I think we are in one of the best stages of Real Madrid's history. The team is very strong, it's not just a matter of those who are usually the starters; the substitutes also make a difference."

Benzema, who has scored 171 goals in 330 appearances for Los Blancos since joining from Lyon in 2009, has two years left to run on his current deal.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
