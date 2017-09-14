Sep 14, 2017 at 9.05pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-1
FC Koln
Kolasinac (49'), Sanchez (67'), Bellerin (81')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Córdoba (10')

Arsene Wenger: 'UEFA would be wrong to punish Arsenal'

Flares are set off in the away end during the Europa League game between Arsenal and FC Koln on September 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that his side should be void of any blame regarding the fan trouble that marred Thursday's Europa League win over FC Koln.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 12:56 UK

Arsene Wenger has insisted that it "would be completely unfair" if Arsenal were penalised by UEFA for their part in the fan trouble that marred their Europa League meeting with FC Koln.

Kickoff had to be delayed by an hour at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night due to crowd congestion and violence inside and outside the Emirates Stadium.

As many as 20,000 Koln supporters are understood to have made to trip to London for their side's first foray in Europe for a quarter of a century, despite being given an away allocation of just 2,900 tickets.

UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against both clubs on Friday - Arsenal facing a charge of blocking stairways inside the ground, while Koln are accused of setting off fireworks and throwing objects.

Wenger believes that it would be wrong if Arsenal are punished, though, telling Sky Sports News: "It would be completely unfair because I think we prepared well before the game to stop people who are not Arsenal members to buy tickets.

"Overall, from what I've heard, most of the prompts came from touts selling tickets outside the stations. We are completely open to having an enquiry but on our side I think we worked very hard to organise the game well."

Arsenal went on to win their opening Europa League group-stage fixture 3-1 after recovering from a goal down.

German fans cause chaos at the Emirates ahead of the Europa League game between Arsenal and FC Koln on September 14, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Koln fans had clever infiltration'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Arsenal and FC Koln on September 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-1 FC Koln - as it happened
 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal, FC Koln hit with UEFA charges
Report: Sanchez to snub Madrid for CityPreview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalKarim Benzema happy to stay at MadridWenger: 'UEFA wrong to punish Arsenal'Petr Cech: 'We must prove ourselves'
Wenger 'expected game to be postponed'Wenger: 'Koln fans had clever infiltration'Koln fans 'made Nazi salutes, urinated'Wenger hails "exceptional" Alexis SanchezArsenal launch "full review" into chaos
> Arsenal Homepage
More FC Koln News
Jhon Cordoba celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Arsenal and FC Koln on September 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-1 FC Koln - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsenal, FC Koln hit with UEFA charges
 Flares are set off in the away end during the Europa League game between Arsenal and FC Koln on September 14, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'UEFA would be wrong to punish Arsenal'
Wenger 'expected game to be postponed'Wenger: 'Koln fans had clever infiltration'Koln fans 'made Nazi salutes, urinated'Arsenal launch "full review" into chaosResult: Sanchez scores in Arsenal recovery
Four arrests made after Emirates disturbancesArsenal kickoff delayed by an hourTeam News: Sanchez starts for ArsenalFC Koln fans bring West End to standstillOzil, Ramsey rested for Koln clash
> FC Koln Homepage



Tables
 