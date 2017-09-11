Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will reportedly consider joining Arsenal next year if manager Arsene Wenger still retains an interest.

The France international was most recently tipped with a switch to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window, as the Gunners desperately searched for an attacking alternative to Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal failed to follow up their initial interest, though, and Benzema has since featured five times for Madrid in all competitions this season.

However, Spanish outlet Don Balon reports that the 29-year-old has his sights set on a move to North London should Arsene Wenger retain an interest next year.

Benzema, who has scored 171 goals in 330 appearances for Los Blancos since joining from Lyon in 2009, is currently facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.