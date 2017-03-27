Arsenal legend Ian Wright calls on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to impose himself on matches more when he features as a central midfielder.

The 23-year-old has spent the majority of his career to date in a wider position, but has begun to feature more as a central midfielder recently and has been praised for his performances during a troubled period for Arsenal.

However, Wright still believes that he needs to show more if he is to control games in his new role having also seen him deployed in a deeper position during England's 2-0 win over Lithuania on Sunday.

"We have seen Arsene [Wenger] give him a couple of chances in that midfield," he told ITV.

"I don't think he is imposing himself as well as he would like to. I think all he needs to do really is get a bit more urgency about him, step it up a bit, sharpen himself up."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has started Arsenal's last four Premier League games, matching his best run in the first team all season.