Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Ian Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal's history'

MK Dons coach Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Second Round match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at StadiumMK on December 2, 2012
© Getty Images
Arsenal legend Ian Wright says the current season is the worst period in the club's history.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright has described the current season as the "worst" period in the club's history following the Gunners' 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

Speaking in the wake of their 5-1 home reverse to the Germans in the Champions League tie, Wright questioned the team's ability to reverse their misfortune.

"The first game was more upsetting than this. I thought the guys had a bit of a go. After the penalty decision it started to go against us," he told BT Sport. "It's a sad day because we've gone out again at this stage. We're going through a period in our history that's the worst.

"With everything that's going on you have to say it will take some sort of monumental effort for Arsenal to turn it around in terms of the drive and determination of the players. It feels like something is coming to an end."

The defeat, the Gunners' heaviest at home since November 1998, has heaped more pressure on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who was the subject of a pre-match protest from around 200 disgruntled supporters.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protest
>
