World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Scott Brown unsure of international future

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown in action upon his return to international duty during the World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Scotland midfielder Scott Brown hints that he may not make himself available for his side's World Cup qualifier with England in June.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 20:15 UK

Scotland midfielder Scott Brown has refused to confirm whether he will make himself available for June's World Cup qualifier against England.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from international football last August, but has since returned to Scotland duty and captained his country during Sunday's 1-0 win over Slovenia.

Brown is due to be back in action with Celtic for the start of their Champions League campaign on July 11-12, just over one month after Scotland host England, and he suggested that his club career will take priority over international level.

"We'll see how it goes. It's going to be a hard situation because we are going to be back so early in June," he told Sky Sports News.

"Last year I had the six weeks off, so I need to look after my body as well and see how it is for Celtic. I need to maintain the level and fitness that I have been playing at all season. If I can maintain that as long as I possibly can, you never know."

Scotland's win over Slovenia keeps their World Cup qualification hopes alive with two points now separating them from second-placed Slovakia in Group F.

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
