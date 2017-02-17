Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's older brother says that "the situation is not good" for his sibling.

The brother of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that "the situation is not good" for his sibling at the Gunners right now.

Speculation over the Frenchman's future at the Emirates has intensified over the last 48 hours in the wake of their 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, with Wenger himself admitting that he may not remain in charge of the side next term.

Asked about his younger brother's future beyond this summer, Guy Wenger told The Mirror: "I feel sympathy for Arsene. The situation is not good for him. But it is his problem, not mine.

"I was not in Munich for the match, I watched on television. I don't know if Arsenal can come back now."

Meanwhile, reports tonight have suggested that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are weighing up a move for Wenger this summer if he fails to agree a new deal with the London side.