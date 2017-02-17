General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Mo Farah wants Arsene Wenger to stay

Arsene Wenger watches the cat do a whoopsie on his beret during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Arsenal on February 7, 2016
Team GB athlete and Arsenal fan Mo Farah says that he hopes Arsene Wenger signs a new contract with the club.
Friday, February 17, 2017

Team GB athlete and avid Arsenal fan Mo Farah has said that he would prefer manager Arsene Wenger to sign a new contract with the club.

Speculation over the Frenchman's future at the Emirates has intensified in the last 48 hours after the Gunners were savaged in a 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

"Yes, we would like to do better but what he's done for Arsenal as a club has been incredible over the years," four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah told the BBC World Service.

"I wouldn't want him to go in my opinion. I would like to see what he can do for the club more. But obviously the result a couple of days ago wasn't good. But he knows what he's doing."

Earlier today Wenger admitted that he will make a decision on his future in "March or April".

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
