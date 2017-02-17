Mo Farah wants Arsene Wenger to stay

Team GB athlete and Arsenal fan Mo Farah says that he hopes Arsene Wenger signs a new contract with the club.

Speculation over the Frenchman's future at the Emirates has intensified in the last 48 hours after the Gunners were savaged in a 5-1 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

"Yes, we would like to do better but what he's done for Arsenal as a club has been incredible over the years," four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah told the BBC World Service.

"I wouldn't want him to go in my opinion. I would like to see what he can do for the club more. But obviously the result a couple of days ago wasn't good. But he knows what he's doing."

Earlier today Wenger admitted that he will make a decision on his future in "March or April".