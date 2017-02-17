General view of the Emirates

Chilean fans urge Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Thousands of Chilean fans plan to attend a national protest march in order to convince Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.
Thousands of Chilean fans have outlined their intention to attend a protest march designed to get Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal.

Sanchez's future at the Emirates Stadium remains uncertain, with his contract due to expire at the end of next season and talks over an extension reaching an impasse.

Speculation that the 28-year-old could look to leave the Gunners has increased since Arsenal's 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, after which Sanchez was reportedly involved in a heated argument with teammates.

Chilean supporters have responded to his recent frustration by setting up a Facebook event with the title "National protest so that Alexis Sanchez leaves Arsenal".

The details of the march read: "We Chileans are tired of seeing one of our stars working by himself to make his team get through.

"We don't want him to play in Madrid, nor return to Barcelona, the truth is that that we don't give a damn what team he plays for, only that we want to see him fight along with 10 others to achieve results. Not on his own anymore."

Almost 15,000 fans have either said that they will attend the march or are interested in doing so.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Sutton an important game'
