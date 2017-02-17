Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?

Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could reportedly be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could reportedly be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract this summer and is under increased pressure following the side's devastating 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters today, Wenger revealed that he will make a decision on his future at the Emirates in March or April, but insisted that he will continue to work as a manager next season.

Barcelona are thought to be hunting for a replacement for Luis Enrique this summer and, according to The Mirror, Wenger's comments today have alerted them as to his potential availability.

The newspaper also claims that Real Madrid attempted and failed to him recruit him last summer, having failed twice previously, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain also have him on their radar as a potential replacement for Unai Emery.

Wenger is Arsenal's most successful ever manager, winning three Premier League titles, six FA Cups and six Community Shields during his 21 years in charge.

