Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the last few days have not been very "enjoyable" following his side's shock defeat to Crystal Palace.

The North London outfit suffered a 3-0 loss to the Eagles - their third defeat in five Premier League games.

The result has made it even harder for the club to finish in the top four as they currently reside sixth in the standings, seven points adrift of a Champions League spot with eight games left to play.

When asked how the last few days have been during Friday's press conference, Wenger told reporters: "Not very enjoyable, as you know. Bad moments are part of our job. You focus to prepare and make sure you respond.

"To play with restriction and the handbrake doesn't help. We are under pressure to deliver and the best way to do that is to play with freedom and accept the risk.

"We were beaten. You have to face reality and respond. You can win, lose or draw but what we want to do is play with commitment and belief."

Arsenal will try to put things right when they take on Middlesbrough on Easter Monday.