Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has begged for Arsene Wenger to make an announcement on his future at the club.

The Frenchman's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the current season, but he is yet to publicly confirm whether he plans to stay or go.

Arsenal are currently fighting a battle to finish in the Premier League's top four, sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after being humbled 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Nicholas, who played for the Gunners between 1983 and 1988, feels the indecision at the top of Arsenal's hierarchy is hindering performances on the pitch.

"Arsenal is a community club. Now it has to face the music and say this is the worst period, and that it was probably a matter of time before it was going to happen," he told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately it has happened so quickly that people don't have a response. The football club must respond. Arsene must respond. And if he doesn't someone must on his behalf.

"We have no leadership at the top end. Arsene controls the footballing situation, he says he would tell us [his decision] 'soon' and that it doesn't affect the team. I'm sorry Arsene, I love you, you've been absolutely sensational, but it's affected the game and the team enormously.

"I'm not chasing Arsene out the door. All I'm saying is, Arsene - make your announcement. Everybody needs clarity. Arsene please, come out and give clarity on the situation. A bit of openness and honesty back to the Arsenal fans. We need to know the answer, we need to know it now. It needs clarity. All we're asking is for you tell us.

"You can't wait on a win - for Man City in the FA Cup semi-final and hope you win and that it will pacify the crowd. The crowd at Crystal Palace were telling you what they feel. It's growing now. If you're going to leave, we want you to leave with humility, and the gratitude that we'd like to show to you is festering now. I hate to see the man in such pain."

Failure to make the top four would mean that Arsenal would be missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 21 seasons.