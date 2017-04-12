General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas desperate for Arsene Wenger to clarify Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas launches an impassioned plea for Arsene Wenger to make an announcement on his future at the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas has begged for Arsene Wenger to make an announcement on his future at the club.

The Frenchman's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the current season, but he is yet to publicly confirm whether he plans to stay or go.

Arsenal are currently fighting a battle to finish in the Premier League's top four, sitting seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after being humbled 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Nicholas, who played for the Gunners between 1983 and 1988, feels the indecision at the top of Arsenal's hierarchy is hindering performances on the pitch.

"Arsenal is a community club. Now it has to face the music and say this is the worst period, and that it was probably a matter of time before it was going to happen," he told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately it has happened so quickly that people don't have a response. The football club must respond. Arsene must respond. And if he doesn't someone must on his behalf.

"We have no leadership at the top end. Arsene controls the footballing situation, he says he would tell us [his decision] 'soon' and that it doesn't affect the team. I'm sorry Arsene, I love you, you've been absolutely sensational, but it's affected the game and the team enormously.

"I'm not chasing Arsene out the door. All I'm saying is, Arsene - make your announcement. Everybody needs clarity. Arsene please, come out and give clarity on the situation. A bit of openness and honesty back to the Arsenal fans. We need to know the answer, we need to know it now. It needs clarity. All we're asking is for you tell us.

"You can't wait on a win - for Man City in the FA Cup semi-final and hope you win and that it will pacify the crowd. The crowd at Crystal Palace were telling you what they feel. It's growing now. If you're going to leave, we want you to leave with humility, and the gratitude that we'd like to show to you is festering now. I hate to see the man in such pain."

Failure to make the top four would mean that Arsenal would be missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 21 seasons.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
Read Next:
Wenger 'trusted with £200m spending spree'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Charlie Nicholas, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger gives the thumbs up during his side's 2-1 victory over Manchester City on December 21, 2015
Arsenal 'to trust Arsene Wenger with £200m transfer kitty in summer'
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Charlie Nicholas desperate for Arsene Wenger to clarify Arsenal future
 Arsene Wenger gestures during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Arsenal fans surround team bus to shout abuse at players and Arsene Wenger
Liverpool 'not put off by £35m Chamberlain price'Arsenal eye Overmars as director of football?Arsenal contact possible Wenger replacement?Flamini: 'I hope Arsenal return to form'Bellerin tries to recover from "difficult night"
Wenger: 'Inconvenient to discuss future'Carragher slams 'cowardly' Arsenal playersWalcott apologises to Arsenal fansWenger: 'We lost too many key duels'Alexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 