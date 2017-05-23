General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Alisher Usmanov 'not giving up on ousting Stan Kroenke'

Arsenal's Russian shareholder Alisher Usmanov looks on before the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on March 3, 2013
© Getty Images
Alisher Usmanov will meet with advisors later this week to discuss his options, as he attempts to replace Stan Kroenke as Arsenal's majority shareholder.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov is reportedly refusing to give up in his bid to become Arsenal's majority shareholder, despite being warned off by Stan Kroenke.

The 63-year-old failed in his initial attempt to increase his current 30% share to 67%, being knocked back by Kroenke who declined the £1bn offer on the table.

Kroenke broke his silence on Monday by claiming that his shares "are, and never have been, for sale", but Sky Sports News reports that Usmanov will meet with his advisors later this week to discuss his options.

Usmanov is said to be keen to increase his stake in order to turn the Gunners back into a title-winning force, which he believes can be achieved only once the club's current main shareholder is ousted.

Arsenal, who ended the Premier League campaign in fifth place, have an FA Cup final meeting with Chelsea to look forward to next Saturday.

Arsenal's US majority shareholder Stan Kroenke takes his seat before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2013
Read Next:
Kroenke to turn down Usmanov bid for Arsenal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alisher Usmanov, Stan Kroenke, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's US majority shareholder Stan Kroenke takes his seat before the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London on February 23, 2013
Stan Kroenke: 'My Arsenal shares are not for sale'
 Arsenal's Russian shareholder Alisher Usmanov looks on before the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on March 3, 2013
Alisher Usmanov 'not giving up on ousting Stan Kroenke'
 Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Manchester United 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
Holding: 'Wenger has shown faith in me'Laurent Koscielny loses FA appealKeown: 'Ozil, Sanchez let Arsenal down'Wenger: "I respect Stan Kroenke a lot"Man City to pay £50m for Sanchez?
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Bellerin bemoans Koscielny absenceCech urges Sanchez, Ozil to stayConte: 'Arsenal favourites for FA Cup'Wenger refuses to discuss Arsenal future
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 