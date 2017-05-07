Alexis Sanchez says he will not discuss his Arsenal future until the season is over, in order to focus on making the Premier League's top four and winning the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old is soon to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and has stalled on putting pen to paper on extending those terms.

Sanchez has cut a frustrated figure on the pitch in recent months, hinting at dissatisfaction with the state of things at the club and a potential desire to leave.

However, the Chile international insists that he will give his all to help the Gunners finish in the Premier League's top four and win the FA Cup before sitting down with Arsene Wenger for talks.

He told Sky Sports News: "What I want to do now is to finish the season well, try to qualify for the Champions League, win the FA Cup and then I'll sit down with the club to decide what I'm going to do.

"(Wenger and I) will sit down together to discuss the topic in terms of what will happen and what we're going to do, what's best for the club, what's best for me, what's best for him.

"We'll speak once the season is over because if I speak now, that would take my focus away from what I want, which is qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup."

Sanchez has scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists in 45 games this season.