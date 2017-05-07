General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez opens up on "angry" body language

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Alexis Sanchez opens up about his apparently angry demeanour on the pitch, describing himself as a passionate footballer and feeling "powerless" when not winning.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 09:45 UK

Alexis Sanchez has opened up about his apparently angry demeanour on the pitch, describing himself as a passionate footballer and feeling "powerless" when not on the winning side.

The Arsenal striker has often cut a frustrated figure on the pitch this season, with the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth in January a particularly notable example.

At the full-time whistle at the Vitality Stadium, Sanchez took his gloves off and threw them onto the pitch in anger, before walking off without acknowledging the Arsenal fans and berating his teammates.

When asked about the incident by Sky Sports News, the Chilean said: "No, I'm not normally like that. I sometimes get angry with myself because there are moments on the pitch when I make mistakes and I don't like it when that happens.

"I want to win in every training session, I want to win every game I play in. That's why I sometimes feel powerless when I go home after a bad result and feel sad that the fans at the stadium haven't seen us win, and the Arsenal fans always follow us in huge numbers and make a lot of noise.

"So I want to win for them and for the team. That's why it's so frustrating when you don't come out on top in games that are there to be won."

Sanchez, whose Gunners contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season, has scored 24 goals and registered 18 assists in 45 games this season.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Your Comments
