Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he was persuaded to remain at the Emirates Stadium by manager Arsene Wenger.

Martinez has struggled for first-team opportunities with the Gunners, instead being loaned out to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent seasons.

However, he made his first Premier League appearance of the season in the 3-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night after injuries to Petr Cech and David Ospina, and Martinez has indicated that he may get more chances in the future.

The 24-year-old told the International Business Times:: "I had offers from many places, from Championship clubs and from foreign clubs but Wenger told me that he trusts in me and he wanted me to stay.

"In January, I had more offers but he didn't let me go because he told me that the opportunity would arrive. He has raised me since I was 16 years old. I trusted in him a lot and he trusted in me."

Martinez's only other outings this season have come in the EFL Cup, with two clean sheets being kept in three matches.