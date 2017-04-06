General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez: 'Arsene Wenger promised me my chance'

Emiliano Martinez of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on July 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says that he remained with the Gunners after being promised a first-team opportunity by Arsene Wenger.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he was persuaded to remain at the Emirates Stadium by manager Arsene Wenger.

Martinez has struggled for first-team opportunities with the Gunners, instead being loaned out to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent seasons.

However, he made his first Premier League appearance of the season in the 3-0 win over West Ham United on Wednesday night after injuries to Petr Cech and David Ospina, and Martinez has indicated that he may get more chances in the future.

The 24-year-old told the International Business Times:: "I had offers from many places, from Championship clubs and from foreign clubs but Wenger told me that he trusts in me and he wanted me to stay.

"In January, I had more offers but he didn't let me go because he told me that the opportunity would arrive. He has raised me since I was 16 years old. I trusted in him a lot and he trusted in me."

Martinez's only other outings this season have come in the EFL Cup, with two clean sheets being kept in three matches.

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Read Next:
Szczesny: 'Arsenal want me to stay'
>
View our homepages for Emiliano Martinez, Arsene Wenger, Petr Cech, David Ospina, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Patrick Kluivert: 'No chance of Arsene Wenger joining Paris Saint-Germain'
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho makes phone call to Alexis Sanchez?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
Martinez: 'Wenger promised me my chance'Schalke set asking price for Arsenal target?Marseille 'target Giroud, Koscielny'PSG 'step up Alexis Sanchez pursuit'Wenger: 'Consistency key in final sprint'
Arsenal fans 'boycott start of West Ham game'Result: Arsenal ease to victory over West HamTeam News: Three changes for ArsenalWenger wary of Andy Carroll threatCampbell: 'Arsenal cannot let Sanchez leave'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 