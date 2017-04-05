Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
3-0
West HamWest Ham United
Ozil (58'), Walcott (68'), Giroud (83')
Bellerin (18'), Mustafi (62')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Lanzini (39'), Byram (77')

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Consistency key in final Premier League sprint'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the team need to show more consistency in their chase for a top-four place.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 23:21 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that his team need to show more consistency if they want to seal a place in the top four.

The Gunners ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League this evening when they claimed a 3-0 victory over West Ham United.

As it stands, the North London outfit are fifth in the table, four points adrift of the Champions League spots with nine games left to go.

"West Ham defended well in the first half and we needed to find a solution in the second half. We were convincing after the break," Wenger told BBC Sport.

"[Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez are important players but everyone did well. You could not say any player had a bad performance. We come out of a difficult period and our confidence goes quickly and comes back slowly.

"We are in the final sprint in the Premier League. Consistency will be very important. We have a little handicap on the points front. We have less possibilities to drop points."

Arsenal's next game is against Crystal Palace on April 10 at Selhurst Park.

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United - as it happened
 Result: Arsenal return to winning ways with victory over West Ham United
Result: Arsenal return to winning ways with victory over West Ham United
 Arsenal fans 'boycott start of Premier League clash against West Ham United'
Arsenal fans 'boycott start of Premier League clash against West Ham United'
