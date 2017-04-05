Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the team need to show more consistency in their chase for a top-four place.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that his team need to show more consistency if they want to seal a place in the top four.

The Gunners ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League this evening when they claimed a 3-0 victory over West Ham United.

As it stands, the North London outfit are fifth in the table, four points adrift of the Champions League spots with nine games left to go.

"West Ham defended well in the first half and we needed to find a solution in the second half. We were convincing after the break," Wenger told BBC Sport.

"[Mesut] Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez are important players but everyone did well. You could not say any player had a bad performance. We come out of a difficult period and our confidence goes quickly and comes back slowly.

"We are in the final sprint in the Premier League. Consistency will be very important. We have a little handicap on the points front. We have less possibilities to drop points."

Arsenal's next game is against Crystal Palace on April 10 at Selhurst Park.