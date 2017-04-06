Paris Saint-Germain director of football Patrick Kluivert says that Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will not be joining the Ligue 1 giants.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that the Arsenal boss could make the switch to Paris at the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Kluivert has dismissed suggestions that the club may replace Unai Emery, despite the club struggling to defend their league title.

The 40-year-old is quoted by France 3 as saying: "Wenger at PSG? This is false. Not true. There is a zero percent chance that this will happen."

Wenger could sign a two-year extension to his current deal in North London.