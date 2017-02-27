Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says that Arsenal should feel "lucky" to have Mesut Ozil at the club.

In recent weeks, Ozil has come in for criticism after contributing no goals and just two assists in his last nine appearances, but Boateng has said that his international teammate will do everything to return to his best form.

The 28-year-old told beIN Sports: "He is world class. Every player has a period where everything is not going well. He knows this by himself and he will make everything to play good for his team. He's one of the best players in the world.

"I love to play with him. He's always trying, he's always trying, he creates chances, he's the best passing player I ever saw.

"When he was at Real Madrid, he made the most assists - even at Arsenal - so I think that they are very lucky to have him."

Ozil has less than 18 months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium.