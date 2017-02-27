General view of the Emirates

Jerome Boateng: 'Arsenal are lucky to have Mesut Ozil'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says that Arsenal should feel "lucky" to have Mesut Ozil at the club.
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has suggested that Arsenal should "feel lucky" to have Mesut Ozil as part of their first-team squad.

In recent weeks, Ozil has come in for criticism after contributing no goals and just two assists in his last nine appearances, but Boateng has said that his international teammate will do everything to return to his best form.

The 28-year-old told beIN Sports: "He is world class. Every player has a period where everything is not going well. He knows this by himself and he will make everything to play good for his team. He's one of the best players in the world.

"I love to play with him. He's always trying, he's always trying, he creates chances, he's the best passing player I ever saw.

"When he was at Real Madrid, he made the most assists - even at Arsenal - so I think that they are very lucky to have him."

Ozil has less than 18 months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker prior to kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga match on April 23, 2011
Arsenal academy manager becomes Wolfsburg boss
