Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Arsenal

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Past record against Arsenal counts for nothing'

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Carlo Ancelotti claims that Bayern Munich's record against Arsenal over the past five years will not come into consideration when preparing for their latest battle.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 20:23 UK

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Bayern Munich's recent dominance over Arsenal in the Champions League will have little baring on their latest meeting.

The Bundesliga leaders have knocked the Gunners out of Europe's showpiece competition twice in the past five years, while also thrashing them 5-1 at the Allianz Arena in last season's group stage.

Arsenal have not managed to progress beyond this last-16 stage since 2009-10, but Ancelotti is not taking anything for granted ahead of Wednesday's first leg and is wary of the English outfit's counter-attacking quality.

"I don't take this [past record] into consideration," he told reporters. "It will not be a psychological barrier, and if there is a psychological barrier it means they want to move on from this with this game against us.

"I have a lot of respect that Arsenal can play fantastic football when they are comfortable on the pitch. We have to be able to make them uncomfortable on the pitch. We are not playing to avoid [conceding] goals, we are playing to play a good game, to have control of the game.

"It's true that Arsenal are really dangerous in the counter-attack, they have fantastic, fast players, and we take that into consideration. But it's 180 minutes, not only 90 and if we want to move on we have to play well for 180 minutes."

Ancelotti also revealed that Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery are both unavailable for the match due to a chest and hamstring injury respectively.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Read Next:
Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
>
View our homepages for Carlo Ancelotti, Jerome Boateng, Franck Ribery, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
 David Ospina makes a save during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'to select David Ospina over Petr Cech for Bayern Munich showdown'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil currently lacking confidence'
Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Wenger: 'Arsenal face a massive challenge'Wenger confirms David Ospina selectionLucas Perez ruled out of Bayern clashMustafi: 'Arsenal can beat Bayern'
Father: 'Fabinho favours Man City move'Kessie "very flattered" by interestArjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Howe hopes Wilshere injury "not serious"Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'lodged failed Thomas Muller bid last summer'
 Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti: 'Past record against Arsenal counts for nothing'
Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchPreview: Bayern Munich vs. ArsenalVidal: 'Bayern will be at best against Arsenal'Ancelotti unsure of Ribery fitness
Ballack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'Bayern "surprised" by Lahm's announcementPhilipp Lahm 'to retire at end of season'Agent: 'Barca wanted Bayern youngster'Ancelotti refutes Costa's 'unhappiness' claims
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand