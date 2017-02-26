Young forward Jadon Sancho, rated highly by Manchester City after impressing at age-grade level, is reportedly a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City, two years after the youngster turned down a string of Premier League clubs to join the Citizens.

The 16-year-old, who can play anywhere across the frontline, made the switch to City from Watford in March 2015 for a fee potentially worth around £500,000.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in landing the teenager after some impressive displays in front of the club's scouts and will make an approach at the end of the season.

It is claimed that Sancho, who has been invited to train with City's senior stars in the past, is open to a return to London and his current side are fearful of losing him to a top-flight rival.

Sancho has scored 11 goals in 13 games for England's Under-16s and Under-17s sides.