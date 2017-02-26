New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal set sights on Manchester City teen Jadon Sancho

General View of a corner flag and the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on February 7, 2015
Young forward Jadon Sancho, rated highly by Manchester City after impressing at age-grade level, is reportedly a target for Premier League rivals Arsenal.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 21:53 UK

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City, two years after the youngster turned down a string of Premier League clubs to join the Citizens.

The 16-year-old, who can play anywhere across the frontline, made the switch to City from Watford in March 2015 for a fee potentially worth around £500,000.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are interested in landing the teenager after some impressive displays in front of the club's scouts and will make an approach at the end of the season.

It is claimed that Sancho, who has been invited to train with City's senior stars in the past, is open to a return to London and his current side are fearful of losing him to a top-flight rival.

Sancho has scored 11 goals in 13 games for England's Under-16s and Under-17s sides.

