Report: Alexis Sanchez's 'mind is made up' as he intends to leave Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is likely to leave the club at the end of the season, according to a report.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Alexis Sanchez has reportedly decided to call an end to his time at Arsenal ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The Mirror claims that the Chile international's "mind is made up" with regards to his future.

Sanchez has been a regular feature in the transfer gossip columns due to his failure to agree a new contract at the Emirates despite months of negotiations.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 17 Premier League goals this season, has less than 18 months remaining on his current deal with the North London outfit.

Sanchez's teammate Mesut Ozil is in a similar situation, but the report suggests that the German World Cup winner is more likely to stay put.

Sanchez has scored 46 league goals since joining the club from Barcelona in 2014.

Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal miskicks during the Premier League match against Swansea City on March 2, 2016
Wenger defends decision to play Sanchez
