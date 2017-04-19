Jack Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes' to get back to full fitness after suffering a broken leg.

Jack Wilshere has delivered a message of positivity on Twitter after suffering another huge injury blow.

Bournemouth - where the midfielder has been playing on loan from Arsenal this season - confirmed on Wednesday that Wilshere will miss the remaining five games of the campaign with a broken leg.

The England international suffered a hairline fracture of his left fibula during last weekend's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

It is uncertain how long Wilshere will be on the treatment table for, but a similar injury kept him out of the majority of Arsenal's season in the 2015-16 campaign.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to injuries, having struggled with various problems during his senior career, but he continues to stay positive.

On Twitter, Wilshere wrote: "I know what it takes, and I will do what ever it takes."