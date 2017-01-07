Jan 7, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Deepdale
PrestonPreston North End
1-2
Arsenal
Robinson (7')
Hugill (44'), Cunningham (65'), Pearson (75')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ramsey (46'), Giroud (89')
Paulista (71')

Aaron Ramsey: 'First-half performance not good enough'

Aaron Ramsey celebrates with teammates after scoring during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits that his side cannot afford to keep making slow starts to matches, having needed to come from behind to beat Preston in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted that his side need to start games better after being forced to come from behind once again during this evening's 2-1 win over Preston North End.

A lacklustre first half from the Gunners saw them lucky to go into the break with only a one-goal deficit against their Championship hosts in the third round of the FA Cup at Deepdale.

Ramsey levelled things up within a minute of the restart with his first goal of the season before Olivier Giroud struck late to send Arsenal into the fourth round, but Ramsey acknowledged that the opening 45 minutes was not good enough.

"It was a tough opening half. I have played in the Championship, I know how difficult the teams are to play against. It was important for us to come out and show what we are about in the second half. We all realise it wasn't good enough for this club," he told reporters.

"I am happy that one has finally gone in. It gave us momentum to get the result. We keep going to the end and have scored a lot of late goals, We have that belief.

"We need to start games better and give ourselves an easier job. We have shown character to come back but it would be nice to turn that around and start games better."

Arsenal are back in action again next Saturday when they face struggling Swansea City in the Premier League.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis applauds following his side's 6-1 victory over Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Read Next:
Bournemouth appeal Francis red card
>
View our homepages for Aaron Ramsey, Olivier Giroud, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Callum Robinson scores the opener during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Preston North End 1-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal underestimated Preston North End'
 Olivier Giroud in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
Result: Olivier Giroud strikes late to fire Arsenal into fourth round
Grayson: 'Mixed emotions from Arsenal loss'Giroud: 'Preston surprised Arsenal'Ramsey: 'First half not good enough'Team News: Welbeck named on Arsenal benchArsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?
PSG 'want Sanchez to continue contract stand-off'Wenger: 'I could use Jack Wilshere now'Wenger: FA Cup "a big priority" for ArsenalEverton training ground naming rights soldArsenal owner 'invests £85m in vineyard'
> Arsenal Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand