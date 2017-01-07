Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits that his side cannot afford to keep making slow starts to matches, having needed to come from behind to beat Preston in the FA Cup.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has admitted that his side need to start games better after being forced to come from behind once again during this evening's 2-1 win over Preston North End.

A lacklustre first half from the Gunners saw them lucky to go into the break with only a one-goal deficit against their Championship hosts in the third round of the FA Cup at Deepdale.

Ramsey levelled things up within a minute of the restart with his first goal of the season before Olivier Giroud struck late to send Arsenal into the fourth round, but Ramsey acknowledged that the opening 45 minutes was not good enough.

"It was a tough opening half. I have played in the Championship, I know how difficult the teams are to play against. It was important for us to come out and show what we are about in the second half. We all realise it wasn't good enough for this club," he told reporters.

"I am happy that one has finally gone in. It gave us momentum to get the result. We keep going to the end and have scored a lot of late goals, We have that belief.

"We need to start games better and give ourselves an easier job. We have shown character to come back but it would be nice to turn that around and start games better."

Arsenal are back in action again next Saturday when they face struggling Swansea City in the Premier League.