Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
1-2
DerbyDerby County
Phillips (35')
Morrison (53')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Bent (51'), Ince (54')
Johnson (92'), Ince (95')

Tony Pulis: West Bromwich Albion "battered" Derby County

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis praises the 'heroic defending' on offer from Derby County, but says his side were unlucky to lose the third-round tie.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Tony Pulis has insisted that West Bromwich Albion were unfortunate to lose their FA Cup third-round tie with Derby County as his side "battered them at times".

The Rams recovered from behind at The Hawthorns to earn a 2-1 victory over their Midlands rivals, courtesy of second-half goals from Darren Bent and Tom Ince.

Albion had a total of 23 attempts on goal - five of which were on target - while also enjoying the lion's share of possession, but they were dealt a sucker punch as they fell at the competition's first hurdle.

"I didn't see it coming, even after they scored their goals," he is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail. "The two goals are disappointing goals.

"I still thought we did enough to not get beat today. I thought we battered them at times. We got in 60 crosses today, had nearly 30 shots. I'm not sure how many were on target.

"All the stats show we've had a right go today. In cup football you need the breaks and a bit of luck. Derby defended heroically, you can't take that away from them. We're really disappointed, because the players have played well and given it everything."

West Brom return to Premier League action next weekend with a trip to face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.

Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Read Next:
Pulis confirms Berahino contract offer
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, Darren Bent, Tom Ince, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: West Bromwich Albion "battered" Derby County
 Saido Berahino sits on the bench prior to the game between West Brom and Stoke on January 2, 2016
Tony Pulis confirms new contract offer for striker Saido Berahino
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Joel Matip, Allan Nyom left out of Cameroon squad for Africa Cup of Nations
West Brom 'consider Shane Long swoop'Man Utd 'reject Everton Schneiderlin bid'Pulis hints at defensive reinforcementsTony Pulis plays down busy scheduleTony Pulis "delighted" with season so far
Result: West Brom come from behind to see off HullTeam News: Two changes for Hull CityResult: Albion climb above Southampton with narrow winTeam News: Robson-Kanu starts for West BromWest Brom offer new deal to Berahino?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Derby County News
Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis: West Bromwich Albion "battered" Derby County
 General views of Pride Park Stadium home of Derby County on March 23, 2011
Derby County announce loan signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Julien De Sart
 Lee Grant in action for Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee Grant from Derby County
Celtic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'accept Stoke bid for Grant'Derby 'bid for Forest captain Lansbury'Jokanovic: 'Martin is staying at Fulham'
Striker keen on return to Derby County?Scott Carson signs new deal with DerbyStoke aiming to re-sign Begovic?Hughes: 'Derby pricing Grant out of Stoke move'Hughes wants permanent Grant deal
> Derby County Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand