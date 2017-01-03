Jan 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-3
Arsenal
Daniels (17'), Wilson (21' pen.), Fraser (58')
Cook (44'), Boruc (86'), Arter (97')
Francis (82')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Sanchez (70'), Perez (75'), Giroud (92')
Bellerin (32'), Ramsey (45'), Mustafi (80')

Bournemouth appeal Simon Francis red card following sending-off against Arsenal

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis applauds following his side's 6-1 victory over Hull City at the Vitality Stadium on October 15, 2016
Bournemouth reportedly appeal the red card given to Simon Francis following his sending-off against Arsenal.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 12:47 UK

Bournemouth have launched an appeal against the red card issued to Simon Francis during Tuesday night's dramatic Premier League game against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

The right-back was sent off by referee Michael Oliver with 10 minutes of normal time on the clock after a challenge on Aaron Ramsey.

The Cherries were 3-0 up after 58 minutes, but ended up taking just a point as Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud scored to claim a 3-3 draw.

After the match, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described Francis's dismissal as "harsh", and now, according to reports, the club are appealing to the Football Association in order to prevent their player from having to serve a ban.

Howe's team currently sit ninth in the table after taking 25 points from 20 games.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
