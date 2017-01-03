Bournemouth reportedly appeal the red card given to Simon Francis following his sending-off against Arsenal.

Bournemouth have launched an appeal against the red card issued to Simon Francis during Tuesday night's dramatic Premier League game against Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

The right-back was sent off by referee Michael Oliver with 10 minutes of normal time on the clock after a challenge on Aaron Ramsey.

The Cherries were 3-0 up after 58 minutes, but ended up taking just a point as Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud scored to claim a 3-3 draw.

After the match, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described Francis's dismissal as "harsh", and now, according to reports, the club are appealing to the Football Association in order to prevent their player from having to serve a ban.

Howe's team currently sit ninth in the table after taking 25 points from 20 games.