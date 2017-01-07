Zinedine Zidane hails the performance of his Real Madrid players in their win over Granada, reserving special praise for the "one or two" difference makers in the squad.

Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is currently experiencing the best run of his coaching career after seeing his Real Madrid side beat Granada 5-0 to make it 39 games unbeaten.

Los Blancos moved six points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings in emphatic style, equalling a Spanish record for games without defeat in the process.

Zidane made a big call pre-match by bringing in Isco for James Rodriguez - Man of the Match in the Copa del Rey meeting with Sevilla last time out - with that decision proving an inspired choice as the Spaniard scored twice at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Zidane said: "This is our best period since I became a coach. It's important to win but it's also important to win in a certain way. All of us - the players, the coaching staff and the fans - are enjoying Real Madrid at the moment and that's what matters.

"We played very well and I'm happy to get another win. It's not easy to do what these players are doing. Everything becomes easier when you score first and early. Despite our lead, we worked hard until the final minute while respecting our opponent. One or two players can make the difference, but we achieve things as a team. With so many games to play in a season, we will definitely rotate."

Madrid face Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 cup tie on Thursday evening, looking to protect a 3-0 lead from the opening 90 minutes.