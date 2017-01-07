Jan 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
5-0
Granada
Isco (12', 31'), Benzema (20'), Ronaldo (27'), Casemiro (58')
Casemiro (72')
FT(HT: 4-0)

Samper (44'), Agbo (57'), Silva (71'), Tabanou (72')

Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid players enjoying themselves'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Zinedine Zidane hails the performance of his Real Madrid players in their win over Granada, reserving special praise for the "one or two" difference makers in the squad.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is currently experiencing the best run of his coaching career after seeing his Real Madrid side beat Granada 5-0 to make it 39 games unbeaten.

Los Blancos moved six points clear of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings in emphatic style, equalling a Spanish record for games without defeat in the process.

Zidane made a big call pre-match by bringing in Isco for James Rodriguez - Man of the Match in the Copa del Rey meeting with Sevilla last time out - with that decision proving an inspired choice as the Spaniard scored twice at the Bernabeu.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Zidane said: "This is our best period since I became a coach. It's important to win but it's also important to win in a certain way. All of us - the players, the coaching staff and the fans - are enjoying Real Madrid at the moment and that's what matters.

"We played very well and I'm happy to get another win. It's not easy to do what these players are doing. Everything becomes easier when you score first and early. Despite our lead, we worked hard until the final minute while respecting our opponent. One or two players can make the difference, but we achieve things as a team. With so many games to play in a season, we will definitely rotate."

Madrid face Sevilla in the second leg of their last-16 cup tie on Thursday evening, looking to protect a 3-0 lead from the opening 90 minutes.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Tony Pulis: West Brom "battered" Derby
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Isco, James Rodriguez, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 5-0 Granada - as it happened
 Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid players enjoying themselves'
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid thump Granada at Bernabeu
Result: James brace gives Madrid Copa advantageTeam News: Benzema only makes Real Madrid benchLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla - as it happenedMan United 'want Pepe next summer'Zidane: 'Pepe will stay this month'
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Tottenham 'to refuse bids for Dele Alli'Carlo Ancelotti hails "extraordinary" ConteReport: Madrid plotting £50m Alli swoopRonaldo: 'I am not motivated by money'
> Real Madrid Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Sevilla17113333211236
3Barcelona16104241162534
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1685325111429
6Real Sociedad179262822629
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8Las PalmasLas Palmas176652724324
9EibarEibar176562222023
10Espanyol175842123-223
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1733111734-1712
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand