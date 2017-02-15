Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Laurent Koscielny: 'Arsenal still alive in last-16 tie'

Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny insists that his team are still alive in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has refused to admit that his team have already been eliminated in the last-16 stage of this season's Champions League.

The Gunners need a minor miracle to make the quarter-finals of the competition after suffering a 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Despite the seemingly impossible nature of the task, Koscielny has said that "in football, you never know", insisting that his team will fight until the very end.

"In football, you never know. We are professional, we have a second leg and we will try to win. But after a game like this it's very difficult. But we'll fight because we are professional and we play for Arsenal," Koscielny told Arsenal's official website.

Koscielny was forced off with an injury early in the second period of the last-16 first leg, when the score was 1-1.

sene Wenger manager of Arsenal looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park on December 13, 2015 in Birmingham, England.
