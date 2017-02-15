Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says that Arsenal were "in trouble" when Kieran Gibbs took the armband during Wednesday's clash with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were level at 1-1 with Bayern when skipper Laurent Koscielny had to be substituted early in the second period, but the Gunners went on to lose 5-1 in the first leg of the last-16 clash.

Gibbs took the armband when Koscielny departed, and Keane has questioned the left-back's ability to "bring everyone together" in a hostile atmosphere such as the Allianz Arena.

"When I see Gibbs with the captain's armband on at the end of the game, you are in trouble. If he is your captain or your leader, if he is the guy who is going to bring everyone together, you are in huge trouble," Keane told ITV Sport.

Arsenal will welcome Bayern for the second leg at the Emirates on March 7.