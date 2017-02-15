Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Roy Keane: 'Kieran Gibbs not captain material'

Kieran Gibbs of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns on November 29, 2014
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane says that Arsenal were "in trouble" when Kieran Gibbs took the armband during Wednesday's clash with Bayern Munich.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 09:13 UK

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has said that he knew Arsenal were "in trouble" when Kieran Gibbs took the captain's armband in the second half of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were level at 1-1 with Bayern when skipper Laurent Koscielny had to be substituted early in the second period, but the Gunners went on to lose 5-1 in the first leg of the last-16 clash.

Gibbs took the armband when Koscielny departed, and Keane has questioned the left-back's ability to "bring everyone together" in a hostile atmosphere such as the Allianz Arena.

"When I see Gibbs with the captain's armband on at the end of the game, you are in trouble. If he is your captain or your leader, if he is the guy who is going to bring everyone together, you are in huge trouble," Keane told ITV Sport.

Arsenal will welcome Bayern for the second leg at the Emirates on March 7.

Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
