Gianluigi Donnarumma: "My wish is to stay at AC Milan"

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma says he has no intention of leaving the Rossoneri and admits he is looking for a house in the city.
Monday, June 12, 2017

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has confirmed that he has no intention of leaving the Rossoneri.

The 18-year-old is on the radar of 11 top European clubs, according to his agent Mino Raiola, after another impressive campaign between the sticks for the Serie A giants.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are some of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Donnarumma, who is tipped to take over from Gianluigi Buffon as Italy's top goalkeeper.

However, the Milan stopper has confirmed that he is not considering a move away, despite the San Siro outfit's waning form over the last few years.

"Everyone knows that my wish is to stay at Milan," he told GQ. "I'm looking for a house in the city to live with my family.

"I'm calm, all the parties involved know the decision I've made. I'm very much tied to these colours. Both Mino and Enzo Raiola and I are a cohesive team."

Milan are rumoured to have offered Donnarumma - whose contract runs out in 2018 - £3m a year to stay, rising to £4.5m when bonuses are included.

Gianluigi Donnarumma in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
