A statement from Duco Events confirms that Hughie Fury has been forced to pull out of his world heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker after suffering an injury.

The unbeaten Brit was scheduled to face the WBO champion in New Zealand on May 6, in what would have been his first world title fight.

A statement from Parker's promotional company read: "Duco Events was today notified by the World Boxing Organisation that mandatory No 1 challenger Hughie Fury has an injury, and will be unable to challenge champion Joseph Parker for the Heavyweight Title on May 6 in Auckland.

"The World Boxing Organisation has, therefore, advised Duco Events to investigate the possibility of Joseph Parker making a voluntary defence of his heavyweight title against an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the world rankings.

"Duco Events is currently investigating all options and will make no further comment today."

The 22-year-old, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was forced to withdraw from a potential British title fight against Dillian Whyte last May due to a debilitating skin condition.