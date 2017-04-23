Hughie Fury pulls out of WBO title fight against Joseph Parker

Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014
© Getty Images
A statement from Duco Events confirms that Hughie Fury has been forced to pull out of his world heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker after suffering an injury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 16:34 UK

Hughie Fury has been forced to pull out of his world heavyweight title fight against Joseph Parker after suffering an injury.

The unbeaten Brit was scheduled to face the WBO champion in New Zealand on May 6, in what would have been his first world title fight.

A statement from Parker's promotional company read: "Duco Events was today notified by the World Boxing Organisation that mandatory No 1 challenger Hughie Fury has an injury, and will be unable to challenge champion Joseph Parker for the Heavyweight Title on May 6 in Auckland.

"The World Boxing Organisation has, therefore, advised Duco Events to investigate the possibility of Joseph Parker making a voluntary defence of his heavyweight title against an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the world rankings.

"Duco Events is currently investigating all options and will make no further comment today."

The 22-year-old, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was forced to withdraw from a potential British title fight against Dillian Whyte last May due to a debilitating skin condition.

Hughie Fury during the Tyson Fury media session at the Eddie Davies Football Academy on June 17, 2014
Read Next:
Peter Fury: 'Hughie will toe the line'
>
View our homepages for Hughie Fury, Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte, Boxing
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Boxing on LockerDome
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 