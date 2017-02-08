Hughie Fury will not make the same mistakes as cousin Tyson, according to his dad and trainer Peter.

Hughie Fury will face New Zealand's Joseph Parker for the WBO heavyweight title in April, with a venue yet to be decided.

The 22-year-old will get the chance to claim the belt previously vacated by cousin Tyson Fury, which Parker claimed after beating Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in December.

"Hughie is an exceptional character. He doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't do anything," Peter told BBC Sport. "I don't see where he can fall out of bed or go wrong.

"He is a nice young man in and out of the ring. He doesn't put on any image or front. He is a just a consummate professional - totally dedicated.

"I am highly confident Hughie will toe the line. He will be sensible - but, then again, I didn't think Tyson would ever do the things he has done.

"I'm not saying he's a quiet lad, but he is just normal. He is very pleasant, he's got no pressures. He's not married. He is totally dedicated to his sport."

Hughie is unbeaten in 20 professional fights.