British heavyweight Hughie Fury will travel to New Zealand to face Joseph Parker for his WBO title in April.

Duco Sports has won a purse bid to secure the promotional rights to the WBO heavyweight title clash between Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury.

Fury's representative Frank Warren had been hoping to secure home advantage for his fighter but despite a bid of $2.8m, it was not enough to beat Duco Sports.

They lodged a bid of $3.011m to ensure that Parker will be able to make the first defence of his crown in New Zealand, with the bout with Fury likely to take place on April 1.

In December, Parker won the vacant belt against Andy Ruiz and he has won 18 of his 22 professional outings inside the distance.

Fury - who will receive 40% of the purse - is also unbeaten in the paid ranks, with the 22-year-old having not suffered defeat in 20 contests.