Promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Tony Bellew - who beat David Haye earlier this month - will fight again before the end of the year.

Bellew was the huge underdog to prevail against former world heavyweight champion Haye but after his opponent suffered an Achilles injury midway through the bout, the Liverpudlian capitalised and eventually stopped the Londoner in the 11th round.

Hearn believes that Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are all possible opponents for Bellew, but the Matchroom Sport representative has claimed that the rematch with Haye remains his most lucrative option.

He told Sky Sports News: "We're going to fight this year, 100 percent. Like Tony [Bellew] said, the decision will be made by him and his family and it's my job to present the opportunities to him. I believe the Haye rematch will be one of those opportunities.

"Part of Tony Bellew wanted to beat him fully fit. There are some unanswered questions. It was an epic event, it was a thrilling fight but the Haye rematch certainly remains one of the biggest fights out there for both guys.

"For Haye the only fight out there is the Tony Bellew rematch. For Tony there's the Haye rematch, there's Joseph Parker, there's Deontay Wilder, there's Tyson Fury, there's plenty of options."

Bellew had previously said that retirement was an option after claiming the WBC cruiserweight title and defeating Haye in the space of 10 months.